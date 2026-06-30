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OnePlus Amazon Prime Day Deals Bring Discounts on OnePlus 15R and Nord CE6

By Aditi Sharma
5 Min Read
OnePlus Amazon Prime Day Deals Bring Discounts on OnePlus 15R and Nord CE6

Technology brand OnePlus announced a comprehensive list of discounts and bank offers for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2026 sale in India. The promotional event begins at midnight on July 4, bringing direct price cuts and bank discounts across the flagship OnePlus 15 series, the mid-range Nord lineup, tablets, and audio accessories. The premium OnePlus 15R receives a major price reduction, bringing its effective starting price down to INR 48,999, while the compact OnePlus 13s drops to an effective price of INR 46,999. These limited-period deals apply across Amazon India, the official OnePlus online store, the OnePlus Store app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Sale Timeline: The OnePlus Amazon Prime Day sale goes live in India at midnight on July 4, 2026.
  • Flagship Price Drops: The OnePlus 15R starts at an effective price of INR 48,999, and the OnePlus 13 hits its lowest-ever price of INR 49,999.
  • Mid-Range Nord Discounts: The Nord CE6 drops to an effective price of INR 29,999, while the Nord CE6 Lite starts at INR 22,999.
  • Tablet Bundles: Purchasing the flagship OnePlus Pad 4 at INR 55,999 includes a free OnePlus Stylo Pro worth INR 5,499.
  • Audio Reductions: The newly launched Nord Buds 4 will sell at a special price of INR 3,099.

The flagship lineup sees substantial price corrections through a combination of flat drops and immediate bank discounts. The standard OnePlus 15 with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage drops to INR 81,999 from its original retail price of INR 85,999. The OnePlus 13s, which runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile processor, receives a total discount of INR 8,000, combining a INR 5,000 flat reduction and a INR 3,000 bank discount to reach INR 46,999. Buyers can also access up to six months of no-cost EMI payment options using select credit and debit cards for the premium devices.

The budget-friendly Nord series, known for balancing daily performance with accessible pricing, features prominent discounts. The standard Nord 6 moves down to INR 39,999 after a INR 3,000 bank discount. The core mid-range option, the Nord CE6, gets a flat INR 2,000 price cut and a INR 2,000 bank discount, setting the base 128 GB model at INR 29,999. The entry-level Nord CE6 Lite starts at INR 22,999.

For ecosystem buyers, the tablet offers include free hardware bundles. The premium OnePlus Pad 4 retains its core pricing but includes the INR 5,499 Stylo Pro stylus for no extra charge. The mid-tier OnePlus Pad Go 2 sells for INR 26,499 and comes with a free Pad Go 2 Stylo worth INR 3,999. In the audio category, the entry-level Nord Buds 3r drop to INR 1,599, whereas the top-tier Buds Pro 3 receive a INR 3,000 combined discount, bringing the final price to INR 9,999.

FAQ

Q1. When do the OnePlus Amazon Prime Day 2026 offers start in India?

A1. The promotional offers go live exactly at midnight on July 4, 2026.

Q2. What is the lowest price for the OnePlus 13 during this sale?

A2. The OnePlus 13 will be available at its lowest price yet of INR 49,999, down from the standard price of INR 54,999.

Q3. Do the OnePlus tablet deals include any free accessories?

A3. Yes. The OnePlus Pad 4 includes a free Stylo Pro worth INR 5,499, and the Pad Go 2 includes a free Pad Go 2 Stylo worth INR 3,999.

Q4. Can I get these discounts at physical retail outlets?

A4. Yes. These specific promotional prices apply at offline OnePlus Experience Stores alongside Amazon India, Flipkart, and the official OnePlus website.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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