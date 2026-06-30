Tech Mahindra partners with Perplexity to equip sales teams with conversational AI tools

Indian technology services major Tech Mahindra announced a partnership with artificial intelligence company Perplexity on June 29, 2026, to deploy advanced AI capabilities across its global sales organization. The Pune-headquartered IT firm will integrate Perplexity Enterprise Pro into its daily sales and customer engagement workflows. This rollout helps senior sales leaders and customer partners quickly find verified, source-backed business intelligence and industry data during corporate client interactions.

Key Takeaways

Tech Mahindra integrates Perplexity Enterprise Pro across its global customer-facing and sales teams.

The platform provides real-time, cited data to help sales teams analyze customer priorities and industry challenges.

Perplexity currently answers over 1.5 billion questions every month on a global scale.

The move aims to lower research time and raise overall workforce productivity during the sales lifecycle.

Boosting enterprise sales with cited AI data

Tech Mahindra operates as a major digital solutions provider with more than 147,000 professionals working across 90 countries. The company serves over 1,100 clients globally by offering technology consulting, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise applications. By putting Perplexity Enterprise Pro into the hands of its workforce, Tech Mahindra aims to change how its teams prepare for high-stakes corporate pitches.

Perplexity, an AI company founded in 2022, specializes in building conversational answer engines that provide factual responses backed by explicit in-line citations. Unlike traditional search engines that return a list of links, Perplexity organizes information from the open web, files, and code into direct text answers. The AI platform also creates custom software tools like the Comet Browser and the Comet Assistant to orchestrate complex user tasks.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, stated that integrating the platform allows sales teams to engage with customers with better contextual awareness and offer more accurate digital transformation solutions. The tool handles deep research on specific industry hurdles, which helps representatives customize their software and consulting proposals for clients.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder of Perplexity, noted that the collaboration brings the startup’s search tools directly to large-scale enterprise workflows. He emphasized that the deployment gives sales teams fast answers when interacting with major business clients. This initiative fits into Tech Mahindra’s broader plans to use practical, scalable artificial intelligence tools to improve its internal operations and corporate productivity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the main purpose of the partnership between Tech Mahindra and Perplexity?

A1. Tech Mahindra is deploying Perplexity Enterprise Pro to give its sales and customer-facing teams real-time, source-backed data. This helps them research client needs faster and improve the quality of sales conversations.

Q2. What is Perplexity Enterprise Pro?

A2. It is a business-focused tier of the Perplexity answer engine that conducts deep research and answers questions using verifiable information and in-line citations from credible sources.

Q3. How many questions does Perplexity handle globally?

A3. Perplexity answers more than 1.5 billion questions every month across its search platforms and consumer applications.

Q4. Which specific teams at Tech Mahindra will use this AI platform?

A4. The company is rolling out the platform to its senior sales leaders, customer partners, and general customer-facing business teams.