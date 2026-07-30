News

Google Pay Introduces Gemini AI Assistant and Flex SBI Credit Card in India

Google Pay launches Ask Google Pay AI assistant driven by Gemini alongside the digital Google Pay Flex SBI Card on RuPay for Indian users.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Google Pay Introduces Gemini AI Assistant and Flex SBI Credit Card

Google Pay expands its features in India by launching Ask Google Pay, a conversational AI assistant driven by Gemini models, alongside the Google Pay Flex SBI Card. The AI feature lets users analyze spending habits, clarify complex financial terms, and view personalized money tips in 10 Indian languages. Meanwhile, the paperless SBI credit card operates on the RuPay network, allowing direct UPI payments at QR codes with instant reward redemptions and flexible monthly installment options.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Ask Google Pay uses Gemini AI to deliver spending insights, savings tips, and financial explanations via text and voice.
  • The feature supports 10 Indian languages and accesses transaction history only after users grant permission.
  • Google Pay Flex SBI Card offers paperless in-app applications on the RuPay network for UPI and card payments.
  • Cardholders earn Stars rewards where 1 Star equals Re 1, redeemable immediately against future Flex payments.
  • Sensitive bank account numbers and card details remain excluded from AI processing to maintain data privacy.

How Ask Google Pay Operates

Ask Google Pay operates as an interactive assistant inside the Google Pay app. Users can ask questions using voice or text, such as reviewing last week’s expenses, understanding Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), checking CIBIL scores, or finding credit card offers tailored for travel.

To start using the feature, users need to enable Personalisation within Google Pay under app settings. Once enabled, the assistant uses past transaction records and available CIBIL information to generate personalized answers. Google confirmed that private financial details like complete account numbers, card CVVs, and government identification numbers are never accessed or processed by the AI system. User interaction logs do not train broader AI models either.

Everyday Credit with Google Pay Flex SBI Card

The Google Pay Flex SBI Card expands credit options by pairing Google Pay with SBI Card. Users can finish the application process inside the app within minutes without submitting paper documents. Built on the RuPay network, the card connects directly to UPI, allowing users to scan merchant QR codes and pay using credit.

Transactions earn reward points called Stars. Each Star holds a value of Re 1 and applies directly toward subsequent Flex transactions. The app also lets users split total bills into flexible monthly installments with set tenure choices. Customers maintain full control over the card in the app, including setting spending limits, checking statements, resetting PINs, or freezing card access.

Q1. What is Ask Google Pay?

A1. Ask Google Pay is an opt-in assistant within the Google Pay app built with Gemini models. It answers questions about personal spending, financial concepts like SIPs, and credit score details in 10 Indian languages.

Q2. How do users activate Ask Google Pay in the app?

A2. Open the Google Pay app, go to Settings, select Privacy & Security, and turn on Data and personalisation. After turning it on, tap Ask a question under the Money tab on the home screen.

Q3. What network does the Google Pay Flex SBI Card use?

A3. The card runs on the RuPay network, allowing cardholders to make online payments and scan UPI QR codes at merchant outlets.

Q4. How do Stars reward points work on the Google Pay Flex SBI Card?

A4. Users earn Stars on eligible card spends, where 1 Star equals Re 1. These Stars redeem immediately on future Flex payments made through the Google Pay app.

Q5. Is user financial data safe with Ask Google Pay?

A5. Yes. Google states that conversations do not train broad AI models, and sensitive details like full card numbers, account details, and PINs are never stored or processed.

Netradyne Focuses on Edge AI to Improve Driver Safety in Commercial Fleets
Capri Loans Partners With OpenAI to Build AI Workflows Across 1,400 Indian Branches
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils Theme for India Mobile Congress 2026
ASUS Pad Launches in India with 2.8K OLED Display Starting at Rs 45,990
vivo Launches Fusion Red Variant of T5x 5G in India Starting at Rs 24,999
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Capri Loans Partners With OpenAI to Build AI Workflows Across 1,400 Indian Branches Capri Loans Partners With OpenAI to Build AI Workflows Across 1,400 Indian Branches
Next Article Netradyne Focuses on Edge AI to Improve Driver Safety in Commercial Fleets Netradyne Focuses on Edge AI to Improve Driver Safety in Commercial Fleets
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

boAt launches Sailor Nav smartwatch and Sailor Play headphones for kids in India
boAt launches Sailor Nav smartwatch and Sailor Play headphones for kids in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Toyota Launches All New Hilux in India Starting at Rs 31.99 Lakh
Toyota Launches All New Hilux in India Starting at Rs 31.99 Lakh
By Aditi Sharma
GIGABYTE Releases X870E AERO X3D WOOD Motherboard in India for Custom PC Builds
GIGABYTE Releases X870E AERO X3D WOOD Motherboard in India for Custom PC Builds
By Gauri
Dell Expands Consumer Laptop Portfolio in India With XPS 13 and Alienware 15 Launch
Dell Expands Consumer Laptop Portfolio in India With XPS 13 and Alienware 15 Launch
By Aditi Sharma
TecSox Launches Prime Smart Projector
TecSox Launches Prime Smart Projector in India at Rs 10000
By Aditi Sharma
Consistent Infosystems Launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Power Bank in India
Consistent Infosystems Launches AAGO ProMag 10000mAh Power Bank in India
By Vishal Jain

You Might also Like