Google Pay Introduces Gemini AI Assistant and Flex SBI Credit Card in India

Google Pay expands its features in India by launching Ask Google Pay, a conversational AI assistant driven by Gemini models, alongside the Google Pay Flex SBI Card. The AI feature lets users analyze spending habits, clarify complex financial terms, and view personalized money tips in 10 Indian languages. Meanwhile, the paperless SBI credit card operates on the RuPay network, allowing direct UPI payments at QR codes with instant reward redemptions and flexible monthly installment options.

Key Takeaways

Ask Google Pay uses Gemini AI to deliver spending insights, savings tips, and financial explanations via text and voice.

The feature supports 10 Indian languages and accesses transaction history only after users grant permission.

Google Pay Flex SBI Card offers paperless in-app applications on the RuPay network for UPI and card payments.

Cardholders earn Stars rewards where 1 Star equals Re 1, redeemable immediately against future Flex payments.

Sensitive bank account numbers and card details remain excluded from AI processing to maintain data privacy.

How Ask Google Pay Operates

Ask Google Pay operates as an interactive assistant inside the Google Pay app. Users can ask questions using voice or text, such as reviewing last week’s expenses, understanding Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), checking CIBIL scores, or finding credit card offers tailored for travel.

To start using the feature, users need to enable Personalisation within Google Pay under app settings. Once enabled, the assistant uses past transaction records and available CIBIL information to generate personalized answers. Google confirmed that private financial details like complete account numbers, card CVVs, and government identification numbers are never accessed or processed by the AI system. User interaction logs do not train broader AI models either.

Everyday Credit with Google Pay Flex SBI Card

The Google Pay Flex SBI Card expands credit options by pairing Google Pay with SBI Card. Users can finish the application process inside the app within minutes without submitting paper documents. Built on the RuPay network, the card connects directly to UPI, allowing users to scan merchant QR codes and pay using credit.

Transactions earn reward points called Stars. Each Star holds a value of Re 1 and applies directly toward subsequent Flex transactions. The app also lets users split total bills into flexible monthly installments with set tenure choices. Customers maintain full control over the card in the app, including setting spending limits, checking statements, resetting PINs, or freezing card access.

Related Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Ask Google Pay?

A1. Ask Google Pay is an opt-in assistant within the Google Pay app built with Gemini models. It answers questions about personal spending, financial concepts like SIPs, and credit score details in 10 Indian languages.

Q2. How do users activate Ask Google Pay in the app?

A2. Open the Google Pay app, go to Settings, select Privacy & Security, and turn on Data and personalisation. After turning it on, tap Ask a question under the Money tab on the home screen.

Q3. What network does the Google Pay Flex SBI Card use?

A3. The card runs on the RuPay network, allowing cardholders to make online payments and scan UPI QR codes at merchant outlets.

Q4. How do Stars reward points work on the Google Pay Flex SBI Card?

A4. Users earn Stars on eligible card spends, where 1 Star equals Re 1. These Stars redeem immediately on future Flex payments made through the Google Pay app.

Q5. Is user financial data safe with Ask Google Pay?

A5. Yes. Google states that conversations do not train broad AI models, and sensitive details like full card numbers, account details, and PINs are never stored or processed.