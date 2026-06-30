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Infinix Sales Begin for Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition at Special Price

Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition is now available in India starting at an effective price of Rs 35,999 on Flipkart with a bundled premium speaker.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
Infinix Sales Begin For Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition At Special Price

Infinix started selling the limited-edition Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition in India on June 29, 2026, through Flipkart and partner retail stores. The smartphone carries an effective starting price of Rs 35,999, which incorporates applicable bank discounts. This device is a collaboration with the Italian automotive design firm Pininfarina, offering custom premium design features along with high-performance hardware, a large capacity battery, and multiple bundled accessories.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Pricing and Availability: The phone is available on Flipkart starting June 29, 2026, at an effective price of Rs 35,999.
  • Design Partnership: Infinix developed the phone with Italian styling firm Pininfarina, featuring a Torino Black carbon-fiber-inspired back panel.
  • Core Hardware: The phone operates on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
  • Battery and Power: It carries a 6500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging.
  • Retail Extras: Every retail box contains a complimentary MagPower Speaker valued at Rs 3,999.

Infinix Sales Begin for Note 60 Pro

Premium Design and Display Features

The device uses an aerospace-grade aluminium frame that wraps around the entire chassis to increase body strength. The back panel shows off a dark carbon-fiber-inspired pattern in a single Torino Black color choice, which gives it a sports car appearance. An Active-Matrix Display sits on the back of the device near the camera setup to display quick alerts, custom themes, and animations.

On the front, users get a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel that has a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and active gaming sessions. The screen relies on Corning Gorilla Glass 7i to prevent scratches and accidental damage from everyday drops.

Performance and Camera Hardware

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor runs the device, managing daily multitasking and gaming apps. The internal setup pairs this processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. For photography, the phone provides a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with optical image stabilization to minimize blurry photos. The camera setup supports Live Photo tools for captured images.

Audio features include dual stereo speakers tuned by audio brand JBL. The device also incorporates a built-in health monitoring sensor and a one-tap access system for Infinix artificial intelligence features to assist with regular productivity.

Charging and Launch Offers

A 6500mAh battery keeps the phone active throughout the day without frequent recharges. The charging system works via a 90W wired fast charger or a 30W wireless charger. The retail box contains a selection of custom accessories, including a supercar-inspired SIM ejector tool, tempered glass, a transparent protective case, and a MagPower Speaker.

Reliance Jio customers who activate a mobile plan of Rs 349 or more get 18 months of the Pro AI Plan, valued at Rs 35,100, alongside 5TB of cloud storage. Buyers can also choose simple EMI choices and extra cashback offers on Flipkart and physical shops.

Q1. What is the original retail price of the Infinix Note 60 Pro Pininfarina Edition?

A1. The single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has a standard retail price of Rs 37,999, but bank promotional offers bring the starting effective price down to Rs 35,999.

Q2. What free accessories are included in the retail box?

A2. The premium retail box includes a 90W fast charging adapter, a USB-C cable, tempered glass, a transparent protective case, a supercar-themed SIM ejector tool, and a complimentary MagPower Speaker worth Rs 3,999.

Q3. Does the phone support wireless charging?

A3. Yes, the device supports up to 30W wireless charging alongside its standard 90W wired fast charging capability.

Q4. Which processor powers this special edition smartphone?

A4. The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, tailored for high-performance multitasking and AI operations.

Q5. What special cellular network offers are available with this purchase?

A5. Eligible Reliance Jio users who perform a mobile recharge of Rs 349 or higher on Unlimited 5G plans can receive 18 months of the Pro AI Plan worth Rs 35,100 and 5TB of cloud storage space.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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