Sony India Joins Hands With Music Artists G.V. Prakash Kumar and EPR Iyer to Focus on Indian Audio Market

Sony India announced new collaborations with South Indian music composer G.V. Prakash Kumar and independent hip-hop artist EPR Iyer. This initiative highlights the brand’s focus on connecting with distinct music audiences and regional creator communities across the country. As part of this promotional campaign, the company will showcase its premium audio devices, including the bass-heavy ULT Power Sound speakers and headphones alongside the 1000X personal audio line. The announcement marks a concerted effort by the electronics manufacturer to align its hardware portfolio with India’s diverse indie music and cinema cultures.

Key Takeaways

Sony India partnered with music personalities G.V. Prakash Kumar and EPR Iyer.

The campaign focuses on promoting the premium ULT Power Sound series and the 1000X noise-cancelling series.

The collaborations target young listeners, digital creators, and regional indie music circles.

Bridging Audio Technology with Regional Music Culture

The company selected these artists to tap into specific, rapidly growing demographics within the Indian music ecosystem. G.V. Prakash Kumar is a prominent composer and actor with deep roots in South India’s cinematic and musical landscape. His association helps the brand engage with traditional film music audiences. On the other hand, EPR Iyer represents the independent Hindi hip-hop circuit, catering to a digitally native audience that values self-expression and subcultural authenticity.

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director of Sony India, stated that the partnerships aim to support the country’s multi-genre audio culture by creating meaningful experiences for listeners. Through localized campaigns, the brand intends to showcase how its products handle the diverse acoustic demands of Indian music, ranging from Bollywood beats to regional hip-hop track production.

Product Portfolio Spotlight

The promotional activities will center heavily around two primary consumer audio lines:

ULT Power Sound Series: This lineup includes wireless party speakers like the ULT Tower 9, portable options like the ULT Field 7, and personal headphones. They feature dedicated physical bass-boost modes designed for social gatherings and bass-heavy tracks. 1000X Personal Audio Series: This flagship range includes industry-standard active noise-cancelling models such as the WH-1000XM6 headphones and premium luxury options like the 1000X The Collexion. These devices focus on high-resolution audio reproduction and deep ambient noise attenuation for individual listeners.

Beyond current product placement, the long-term objective of this initiative is to entrench the brand within emerging creative spaces. By fostering direct associations with mainstream film music directors and underground rappers, the hardware manufacturer wants to establish its devices as the preferred choice for both consuming and producing modern Indian music.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which products are being featured in Sony India’s new artist campaign?

A1. The campaign primarily spotlights the ULT Power Sound series, which consists of high-bass party speakers and portable audio gear, alongside the 1000X series, which represents the company’s premium wireless noise-cancelling personal audio models.

Q2. Who are the artists involved in this partnership?

A2. Sony India has collaborated with G.V. Prakash Kumar, a well-known music composer and actor in South Indian cinema, and EPR Iyer, a popular artist within India’s independent hip-hop community.

Q3. What is the main objective of these new artist collaborations?

A3. The primary goal is to establish stronger ties with India’s youth, independent music creators, and localized audio communities by blending technological hardware with diverse regional music cultures.