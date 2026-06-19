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Livpure Launches 17 Experiential Retail Studios Across India for Product Discovery

Livpure rolls out 17 compact retail outlets across multiple states to offer live demonstrations of home appliances and water purifiers.

By Shweta Bansal
5 Min Read
Livpure Launches 17 Experiential Retail Studios Across India for Product Discovery

Indian consumer brand Livpure announced the launch of a new experience-first retail format called Livpure Studios to help consumers interact directly with products before making a purchase. The company will set up 17 of these specialized outlets between June and July 2026, targeting high-potential markets across multiple states. The first outlet is now open in Ropar, Punjab, kicking off a nationwide retail expansion focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Livpure is opening 17 compact retail outlets across India between June and July 2026.
  • The first retail outlet has commenced operations in Ropar, Punjab.
  • Each outlet takes up a compact space of less than 350 square feet.
  • The stores feature live demonstrations of water purifiers, kitchen appliances, and air solutions.
  • Livpure plans to scale up its physical network by opening 75 stores during the next financial year.

Livpure Launches 17 Experiential Retail Studios

The new retail outlets cover a variety of states, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha. Built with a physical footprint of less than 350 square feet, the setups allow consumers to test products under the guidance of trained store specialists. This format helps buyers make educated purchasing choices by allowing them to experience product features firsthand through live product demonstrations.

Mr. Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, stated that the store format changes how the brand connects with buyers across the country. He explained that as home utilities become central to modern Indian households, buyers want to understand how the products work and how they help maintain healthy living conditions. The outlets aim to create a space that combines direct product experience, specialist guidance, and open communication.

The product lineup at these centers features smart and utility-focused household appliances. Visitors can try out the Maintenance-Free Water Purifier range, the 2X Filter Life Water Purifier lineup, voice-guided kitchen chimneys, and energy-saving home appliances. Store specialists handle customer interactions, showing product capabilities and helping visitors choose devices that fit their specific home needs.

This brick-and-mortar retail expansion is a core part of the company’s long-term commercial plans. The company targets the launch of 75 additional outlets in key commercial areas over the next financial year to build consumer trust in emerging regional markets.

Livpure is an Indian consumer brand operating for over 10 years, serving more than 1 million buyers nationwide. The company sells water purification systems, monthly purifier subscriptions, home appliances, mattresses, and smart home items. The brand develops its products at a dedicated research and development hub, focusing on operational reliability and lower environmental effects. Backed by a countrywide distribution network and more than 1,000 certified technicians, the brand provides maintenance and support services across India. The company functions as a subsidiary of the SAR Group, a conglomerate established in 1988 with interests in well-being and clean technology solutions.

FAQs

Q1. What is the main purpose of the new retail outlets opened by Livpure?

A1. The primary purpose is to give buyers a physical space to test home utilities and water systems through live demonstrations before making a purchase.

Q2. Where did Livpure open its first experience store?

A2. The first outlet opened in Ropar, Punjab, initiating the nationwide retail store rollout.

Q3. What is the physical size of these new experience stores?

A3. Every store has a small setup that occupies a physical area of less than 350 square feet.

Q4. Which states are included in the retail rollout plan?

A4. The company is opening outlets across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Q5. What specific products can customers test at these new locations?

A5. Customers can check out the Maintenance-Free Water Purifier series, 2X Filter Life Water Purifiers, voice-activated kitchen chimneys, and smart home appliances.

Q6. What are the long-term physical retail goals for the company?

A6. The company intends to open 75 additional brick-and-mortar stores across various Indian commercial centers during the next financial year.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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