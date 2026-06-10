NVIDIA Announces RTX Spark Superchip And Major DLSS Updates At Computex 2026

NVIDIA announced its new RTX Spark superchip at the Computex, GTC Taipei, and Summer Games Fest events, aiming to establish a new category of Windows personal AI computers. The tech giant also revealed a wave of new game integrations and updates for its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang travelled to South Korea to introduce the hardware to the local gaming community, visiting the T1 Base Camp PC bang in Seoul. During the visit, Huang met with the T1 esports team, including six-time League of Legends World Champion Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, to highlight how the hardware will bring high-performance gaming to slim laptops through collaborations with Riot Games, KRAFTON, and NCSoft.

Key Takeaways

NVIDIA launched the RTX Spark superchip, combining a 20-core Grace CPU and a Blackwell architecture GPU for AI-driven Windows laptops and compact desktops.

The company announced a collaboration with Riot Games to optimize League of Legends and VALORANT for the new chip architecture.

Multiple upcoming and existing video games are receiving day-one support for DLSS 4.5, which includes Super Resolution and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation.

Hardware manufacturers like ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI will launch initial systems using the new processor this autumn.

Technical Specifications Of The New Processor

The newly introduced platform combines an ARM-based 20-core Grace CPU, designed in partnership with MediaTek, alongside a Blackwell architecture graphics processing unit. The GPU component contains 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores utilizing FP4 precision.

Both components connect via the proprietary NVLink-C2C interconnect, allowing the chip to deliver one petaflop of artificial intelligence performance. The architecture supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory with a maximum bandwidth of 300 GB/s. This unified memory architecture allows local execution of large language models containing up to 120 billion parameters directly on consumer hardware.

Expanding The Gaming Ecosystem With DLSS 4.5

NVIDIA also confirmed an expanding roster of titles that utilize its graphics acceleration technologies, focusing heavily on the latest DLSS 4.5 standard.

Remedy Entertainment will launch CONTROL Resonant on September 24 with native support for path tracing, Ray Reconstruction, and DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. Funcom announced that its single-player title Dune: Awakening will arrive on September 22, integrating DLSS 4.5 and Reflex features out of the box to optimize performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series and 40 Series graphics cards.

Other notable native integrations include Alkimia Interactive’s Gothic 1 Remake, Capcom’s upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo, and Play by Play Studios’ online street basketball title NBA THE RUN. Existing titles like Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, Marathon Season 2, and Fatekeeper have also added support for frame generation and upscaling technologies via the latest software updates.

FAQs

Q1. What is the NVIDIA RTX Spark?

A1. It is a new system-on-chip that combines a 20-core ARM-based Grace CPU and a Blackwell architecture GPU into a single platform for Windows laptops and compact desktops, focusing heavily on running local artificial intelligence agents.

Q2. When will laptops using this new processor become available for purchase?

A2. Hardware manufacturers including ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and MSI plan to release the first consumer devices featuring the new processor in autumn 2026.

Q3. What features does DLSS 4.5 introduce to video games?

A3. The updated graphics suite offers Super Resolution and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, which accelerate frame rates and improve image quality on compatible GeForce RTX graphics hardware.

Q4. Which esports titles are being optimized for this new hardware architecture?

A4. NVIDIA is working with Riot Games to bring native optimization for both League of Legends and VALORANT to the new processor platform.