News

NVIDIA Announces RTX Spark Superchip And Major DLSS Updates At Computex 2026

NVIDIA introduces the RTX Spark superchip for AI PCs and expands its DLSS 4.5 ecosystem with major game updates at Computex 2026.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
NVIDIA Announces RTX Spark Superchip And Major DLSS Updates At Computex 2026

NVIDIA announced its new RTX Spark superchip at the Computex, GTC Taipei, and Summer Games Fest events, aiming to establish a new category of Windows personal AI computers. The tech giant also revealed a wave of new game integrations and updates for its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang travelled to South Korea to introduce the hardware to the local gaming community, visiting the T1 Base Camp PC bang in Seoul. During the visit, Huang met with the T1 esports team, including six-time League of Legends World Champion Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok, to highlight how the hardware will bring high-performance gaming to slim laptops through collaborations with Riot Games, KRAFTON, and NCSoft.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • NVIDIA launched the RTX Spark superchip, combining a 20-core Grace CPU and a Blackwell architecture GPU for AI-driven Windows laptops and compact desktops.
  • The company announced a collaboration with Riot Games to optimize League of Legends and VALORANT for the new chip architecture.
  • Multiple upcoming and existing video games are receiving day-one support for DLSS 4.5, which includes Super Resolution and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation.
  • Hardware manufacturers like ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface, and MSI will launch initial systems using the new processor this autumn.

NVIDIA Announces RTX Spark Superchip

Technical Specifications Of The New Processor

The newly introduced platform combines an ARM-based 20-core Grace CPU, designed in partnership with MediaTek, alongside a Blackwell architecture graphics processing unit. The GPU component contains 6,144 CUDA cores and fifth-generation Tensor Cores utilizing FP4 precision.

Both components connect via the proprietary NVLink-C2C interconnect, allowing the chip to deliver one petaflop of artificial intelligence performance. The architecture supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory with a maximum bandwidth of 300 GB/s. This unified memory architecture allows local execution of large language models containing up to 120 billion parameters directly on consumer hardware.

Expanding The Gaming Ecosystem With DLSS 4.5

NVIDIA also confirmed an expanding roster of titles that utilize its graphics acceleration technologies, focusing heavily on the latest DLSS 4.5 standard.

Remedy Entertainment will launch CONTROL Resonant on September 24 with native support for path tracing, Ray Reconstruction, and DLSS 4.5 Dynamic Multi Frame Generation. Funcom announced that its single-player title Dune: Awakening will arrive on September 22, integrating DLSS 4.5 and Reflex features out of the box to optimize performance on GeForce RTX 50 Series and 40 Series graphics cards.

Other notable native integrations include Alkimia Interactive’s Gothic 1 Remake, Capcom’s upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo, and Play by Play Studios’ online street basketball title NBA THE RUN. Existing titles like Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, Marathon Season 2, and Fatekeeper have also added support for frame generation and upscaling technologies via the latest software updates.

FAQs

Q1. What is the NVIDIA RTX Spark?

A1. It is a new system-on-chip that combines a 20-core ARM-based Grace CPU and a Blackwell architecture GPU into a single platform for Windows laptops and compact desktops, focusing heavily on running local artificial intelligence agents.

Q2. When will laptops using this new processor become available for purchase?

A2. Hardware manufacturers including ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and MSI plan to release the first consumer devices featuring the new processor in autumn 2026.

Q3. What features does DLSS 4.5 introduce to video games?

A3. The updated graphics suite offers Super Resolution and Dynamic Multi Frame Generation, which accelerate frame rates and improve image quality on compatible GeForce RTX graphics hardware.

Q4. Which esports titles are being optimized for this new hardware architecture?

A4. NVIDIA is working with Riot Games to bring native optimization for both League of Legends and VALORANT to the new processor platform.

Amkette Mozen launches GaNSense series fast chargers in India starting at Rs 799
Stuffcool launches Numen 45 and Numen 45 Pro GaN chargers in India
Portronics Launches Titan 35 Power Bank With 20000mAh Battery and Built-in Cables in India
Haier India Partners With Sony LIV to Stream Roland-Garros 2026 on Connected TVs
Infinix launches SMART 20 smartphone in India with 120Hz display and offline calling
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article OpenAI ChatGPT helps Indian travellers plan custom trips and manage real time logistics this summer OpenAI ChatGPT helps Indian travellers plan custom trips and manage real time logistics this summer
Next Article Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Latest News

Consistent Infosystems launches Vajra, Starvex and Mercury gaming power supplies in India
Consistent Infosystems launches Vajra, Starvex and Mercury gaming power supplies in India
By Vishal Jain
Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India
Blaupunkt introduces affordable smart television range with Google TV 5.0 and QLED display panels in India
By Mahak Aggarwal
OpenAI ChatGPT helps Indian travellers plan custom trips and manage real time logistics this summer
OpenAI ChatGPT helps Indian travellers plan custom trips and manage real time logistics this summer
By Vishal Jain
Lenovo launches local assembled IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 AI laptop in India
Lenovo launches local assembled IdeaPad Slim 3 Gen 11 AI laptop in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan
ASUS Expands Genuine Laptop Battery Replacement
ASUS Expands Genuine Laptop Battery Replacement Network Across India
By Vishal Jain
TEMPT launches ICY portable fan
TEMPT launches ICY portable fan with semiconductor cooling technology in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like