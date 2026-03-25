OPPO India expands Service Center 3.0 Pro network to 150 locations in 2026

OPPO India will announce new plans to increase Service Center 3.0 Pro locations to over 150. This will expand the previous plan of 110 centers launching, with over 50 centers expected to be operational by June 2026. This will shift the focus to providing transparent and quality after-sales support to smartphone users in India.

Key Highlights:

By end of 2026, OPPO India will have over 150 Service Center 3.0 Pro locations.

By June 2026, over 50 premium centers will be operational.

Face to face repairs and digital queue systems will be implemented at the 3.0 Pro centers.

There are currently over 580 OPPO service centers in 500+ cities in India.

Internal data shows 90% of customers are satisfied with repairs done in less than 1 hour.

The Service Center 3.0 Pro model is changing how the technology brand manages hardware problems. These centers include digital check-in kiosks and real-time updates on the current wait time. Instead of taking the device behind closed doors, the technicians perform the repairs in front of the customers. This way, customers see what is done to the devices throughout the process.

The designed space of the centers also has experience zones and lounges. While waiting for the repairs, customers can test out the latest devices, which makes the experience more enjoyable. OPPO India is one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in India. In 19 states, OPPO has customer support in 19 languages. This has helped users in different states.

Feedback from users has prompted the company to expand, and Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, states that the expansion is user driven. Patik also mentioned that the goal is to keep the service ecosystem flexible and easy to use. For customers to who are unable to visit the location, the company offers a pick-up and drop service.

Counterpoint Research has indicated that OPPO is one of the top companies in transparency regarding the ease of repairing their devices. This data shows that OPPO’s claim that their repair stations are effective in building trust with consumers is valid. OPPO is attempting to complete as many repair requests as possible, and to do so within a 24-hour time frame, in order to minimize the duration that a consumer is without their device.

The need for seamless phone repair services has escalated due to the surge in digital payments and mobile work in India. Keeping in mind the rapidly growing requirements of the repair services, the brand intends to elevate the plastic repair stations to a more premium level. The brand’s existing plastic feedback repair stations are presently located in over 500 cities, and the primary target for the 3.0 Pro upgrades will be high-traffic urban centers, followed by the other areas.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What differentiates an ordinary OPPO service center from a 3.0 Pro center?

A1: 3.0 Pro centers introduce upgraded features and a modernized customer experience with digital token systems and real-time service tracking. Customers also have the option of a dedicated section where they can observe technicians repair their devices.

Q2: What is OPPO’s prognosis for new Service Center 3.0 Pro openings in 2026?

A2: The company anticipates over 150 new service center 3.0 Pro locations, with the majority set to open before the end of 2026.

Q3: Is there an option for home pick up of devices that require service for repairs offered by OPPO in India?

A: For consumers who, for whatever reason, cannot commute to a service center, the company also offers a no-cost, roundtrip, under repair facility, in order to address this issue.

Q4: What is the average wait time for device repair at an OPPO center?

A4: The OPPO brand aims to have all repairs completed in a service center, no later than 24 hours, with the exception of repairs that are considered as minor which are expected to be completed in no more than 1 hour.