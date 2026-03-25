Apple launches iOS 26.4 which includes AI playlists and offline music recognition

Apple released the iOS 26.4 version for iPhones, with new features and updates for Apple Music and Podcasts, as well as system-wide usability updates. While this version does not have the new Siri, it does have features like AI playlist and offline song recognition. The update is available to users worldwide, but some features may be region restricted.

Key Takeaways

Apple Music launches Playlist Playground which allows users to curate music playlists with the help of AI.

Shazam now allows users to recognize songs offline.

Apple has added new age verification systems and individual payment methods for Family Sharing.

Apple’s update to the keyboard has fixed users’ accuracy typing problems.

Apple Podcasts now has adaptive video streaming for easier playback.

Apple Music introduces AI and offline options

The notable feature of iOS 26.4 is the addition of Playlist Playground in Apple Music. This functionality allows subscribers to create playlists simply by entering descriptions of a music genre, an artist, or a mood. Threshold users in the United States can access this functionality even if they have older iPhone models that do not support the broader Apple Intelligence features.

The discovery of music is also enhanced by the addition of the Concerts function. This feature examines the user’s music library and recommends nearby live performances. The latest offline Shazam integration in the Control Center helps to identify songs even when the user is offline. The Control Center Shazam app will allow users to capture and identify a song and then add it to a list to be re-connected to the internet to identify the song.

System and access improvement

With this release, Apple has focused on the performance of the keyboard. Users have previously reported on lag or incorrect autocorrection, which Apple claims to have addressed in this release. This release also introduces a new feature for users with light sensitivity. The Reduce Bright Effects accessibility feature will automatically dim flashes and extreme lighting in video content.

Members of Family Sharing can now enjoy a bit more financial freedom. Previously, all purchases would charge one organizer’s card. Now, each member can configure their own payment methods for charges related to the App Store and for subscriptions. This is helpful for adult family members who share a storage plan but want to keep their personal app charges private.

Apple’s digital whiteboarding application, The Freeform app, now offers a Content Hub with Creator Studio integration. This gives users the ability to bring in professional resources while whiteboarding. Additionally, adaptive streaming has been implemented in Apple Podcasts, which improves the video playback experience by adjusting video quality to the speed of the user’s internet connection.

The update also brings a new set of emojis, as well as an Ambient Music widget. The Ambient Music widget offers one-click access to playlists with music for sleep, study, and work.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Which iPhone models are eligible for iOS 26.4?

A1: Any iPhone model capable of running iOS 26 can run this update. This applies to the iPhone 13 series and all subsequent models. To install the update, navigate to Settings, tap on General, and then Software Update.

Q2: Will the AI playlist feature launch in India?

A2: As of now, the Playlist Playground feature is exclusive to users in the United States. There has been no public announcement from Apple regarding India or other countries.

Q3: What is offline Shazam?

A3: When the Shazam app is opened and there is no internet connection, your phone will create a unique digital fingerprint of the song. This will then be matched to an online database and the song title will be sent to your phone as the details of the song.

Q4: Will iOS 26.4 fix the keyboard lag?

A4: Yes, in this version, Apple has added software fixes specifically to improve the keyboard lag and inaccuracy. This will certainly benefit users who experienced delays when typing.