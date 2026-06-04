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Titan Zero Hour Watch Sets Guinness World Record in Deep Sea Photoshoot

Titan Watches enters the Guinness Book of World Records by completing the deepest underwater product photoshoot at 52.1 metres with its Zero Hour 500M watch.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Titan Zero Hour Watch Sets Guinness World Record in Deep Sea Photoshoot

Titan Watches achieved a global milestone by setting a Guinness Book of World Records title for the deepest underwater product photoshoot. The extreme feat took place at a depth of 52.1 metres beneath the surface of the open ocean at Racha Noi Island in Phuket, Thailand. The shoot featured the limited-edition Titan Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver’s Automatic Watch, validating its structural endurance under immense marine pressure. Five certified technical divers completed the operation within a strict 20-minute window. This achievement positions Titan, a major Indian lifestyle and watch manufacturing brand, as a competitor in the global performance sports watch market.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Record Depth: Titan secured a Guinness World Record by successfully executing a product photoshoot at 52.1 metres underwater.
  • The Timepiece: The shoot highlighted the Titan Zero Hour 500M Professional Diver’s Automatic Watch, which is limited to 1,000 numbered pieces globally.
  • Challenging Execution: A team of five certified technical divers descended to 50 metres in seven minutes, using an arsenal of specialized cameras during a 20-minute operational window.
  • Product Compliance: The flagship watch carries official ISO 6425 compliance and Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) validation.
  • Collection Pricing: The broader Zero Hour sports watch line includes 12 timepieces with water resistance from 100 to 500 metres, priced between INR 15,795 and INR 77,995.

Titan Zero Hour Watch Sets Guinness World Record

Technical Feat at Racha Noi Island

The open-ocean environment of Racha Noi Island presents harsh conditions, requiring high technical execution for any diving team. The five certified divers reached the 50-metre mark within seven minutes of descent, eventually stabilizing at 52.1 metres to capture the watch on camera. Operating at these depths requires precise management of gas mixtures and decompression schedules to protect the divers, while the photographic gear must withstand more than five atmospheres of pressure.

The product spotlighted in the shoot belongs to the newly introduced Zero-Hour performance sports line. Kuruvilla Markose, CEO of the Watches Division at Titan Company Limited, stated that the Zero-Hour brand aims to demonstrate Indian watchmaking capability on demanding international stages. Markose highlighted that achieving benchmarks like ISO 6425 compliance, PADI validation, and a Guinness World Record helps build credibility for Indian-engineered timepieces.

Zero Hour Engineering Specs and Retail Availability

Titan Company Limited started watch production in 1987 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). While the company subsequently expanded into jewelry, eyewear, and fragrances, watchmaking remains a core pillar. The Zero Hour sub-brand serves as its newest high-performance segment.

The flagship 500M model features a Grade 2 titanium case, an automatic mechanical movement, and an anti-reflective sapphire crystal. It also incorporates an Aqua Lock mechanism to secure the unidirectional diving bezel against accidental underwater shifts. The full Zero Hour collection spans 12 distinct models. Entry-level variants feature 100-metre and 200-metre water resistance powered by quartz movements, housed in marine-grade stainless steel. The mid-tier options deliver 300-metre resistance with automatic mechanical movements.

The entire line retails across India through Titan World stores, premium horology outlets, major multi-brand department stores, and the official Titan e-commerce website.

FAQs

Q1. What specific Guinness World Record did Titan Watches set?

A1. Titan Watches secured the record for the deepest underwater product photoshoot, successfully capturing images at a depth of 52.1 metres.

Q2. Where did the record-setting underwater photoshoot take place?

A2. The technical dive and photoshoot took place in the open ocean surrounding Racha Noi Island, located in Phuket, Thailand.

Q3. What are the key specifications of the flagship watch used in the shoot?

A3. The Titan Zero Hour 500M is an automatic mechanical dive watch built with a Grade 2 titanium case, sapphire crystal, and an Aqua Lock bezel. It is ISO 6425 compliant and limited to 1,000 units.

Q4. How much does the Titan Zero Hour watch collection cost in India?

A4. Prices for the collection range from INR 15,795 for the entry-level models up to INR 77,995 for the top-tier 500M professional automatic variants.

Q5. Where can customers purchase these new diving watches?

A5. The collection is available at Titan World retail stores, select premium watch dealers, large-format retail hubs, and online via the official Titan web store.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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