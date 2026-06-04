Lumio launches 55-inch variants of Vision 9 QD Mini LED and Vision 7 QLED smart TVs in India

New-age consumer technology company Lumio has officially launched the 55-inch variants of its premium television lineup in the Indian market. The newly introduced models include the flagship Lumio Vision 9 (2026) QD-Mini LED and the mid-range Lumio Vision 7 (2026) QLED. Both smart televisions go on sale in India today, June 4, 2026, starting at 12 noon, and are available for purchase online through Amazon India and Flipkart. This expansion addresses the growing demand for mid-sized screens, building upon the initial rollout of the 65-inch Vision 9 and 43-inch Vision 7 models earlier this year.

Key Takeaways

Product Availability: The 55-inch models of Vision 9 and Vision 7 go on sale in India today, June 4, at 12 PM via Amazon India and Flipkart.

The 55-inch models of Vision 9 and Vision 7 go on sale in India today, June 4, at 12 PM via Amazon India and Flipkart. Introductory Offers: The Vision 9 (55-inch) launches at a special price of INR 44,999, while the Vision 7 (55-inch) starts at INR 34,999.

The Vision 9 (55-inch) launches at a special price of INR 44,999, while the Vision 7 (55-inch) starts at INR 34,999. Core Architecture: Both models utilize the custom Boss Performance architecture powered by MediaTek hardware to prevent interface slowdowns.

Both models utilize the custom Boss Performance architecture powered by MediaTek hardware to prevent interface slowdowns. Upgraded Components: The Vision 7 features 64GB of built-in storage, representing a substantial upgrade over the previous generation.

The Vision 7 features 64GB of built-in storage, representing a substantial upgrade over the previous generation. Content Discovery: The lineup includes the updated TLDR 2.0 platform, featuring a dedicated physical button on the Minion Remote.

Hardware performance and display technical specifications

The premium Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 55-inch variant targets users seeking top-tier display quality. It relies on a flagship Quantum Dot Mini LED display that integrates custom EVA panel technology. The screen achieves a peak brightness of 800 nits and offers 82% color coverage within the wide Rec. 2020 color space. Designed with console gaming and high-frame-rate media in mind, the panel supports native 4K resolution at a 144Hz refresh rate, alongside a 1080p mode at 240Hz. Gamers can utilize standard variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), and quick media switching (QMS) functionalities via the physical interface.

Internal hardware for the Vision 9 consists of the MediaTek Pentonic 700 system-on-chip, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. This system configuration is built to deliver smooth menu navigation and combat long-term system lag. Sound delivery is managed by a multi-driver setup utilizing internal DGS tuning and full native Dolby Atmos support.

The companion model, the Lumio Vision 7 (2026) 55-inch variant, utilizes standard QLED display technology rather than Mini LED. This model outputs a peak brightness of 400 nits and delivers 78% color coverage in the Rec. 2020 color space, which scales up to 108% coverage in the DCI-P3 color spectrum. To improve performance consistency, the storage system has been upgraded to a faster 64GB module, offering four times the storage capacity of the older generation variants. The Vision 7 maintains compatibility with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos processing protocols.

Both television models come equipped with the proprietary TLDR 2.0 interface out of the box. This content discovery platform acts as an aggregating hub for movies, streaming television series, live sports, and music applications. Users navigate the platform via a physical TLDR button located on the bundled Minion Remote. The software offers curated watchlists from independent entertainment critics and digital content creators, with built-in filters to sort streaming catalogs by regional language, primary genre, or hosting provider.

According to Lumio Labs, the software development division of parent firm Circuit House Technologies, both new television variants will receive an upcoming firmware update designated as Project Neo. This forthcoming system update aims to establish cross-platform casting and messaging features. Once active, the system will allow owners to send direct streaming commands or share multimedia links directly from social applications like WhatsApp and Instagram straight to their living room display.

Indian retail pricing and distribution details

The new models are priced to target the competitive mid-range smart television segment in India.

Lumio Vision 9 (2026) 55-inch: The standard retail price is set at INR 51,999. The brand is offering a promotional launch price of INR 44,999 during the initial sales window.

The standard retail price is set at INR 51,999. The brand is offering a promotional launch price of INR 44,999 during the initial sales window. Lumio Vision 7 (2026) 55-inch: The standard retail price is set at INR 39,999. An introductory discount brings the promotional purchase price down to INR 34,999.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Where can Indian consumers buy the new 55 inch Lumio smart televisions?

A1. The 55-inch models of both the Lumio Vision 9 (2026) and Lumio Vision 7 (2026) can be purchased online through Amazon India and Flipkart starting from June 4, 2026, at 12 PM.

Q2. What are the main hardware differences between the Vision 9 and Vision 7 models?

A2. The flagship Vision 9 uses a premium QD-Mini LED screen with custom EVA panel tech, 800 nits peak brightness, 3GB RAM, and supports a native 144Hz refresh rate for gaming. The mid-range Vision 7 utilizes standard QLED technology with 400 nits peak brightness.

Q3. What is the storage capacity on the 2026 variants of the Vision 7 series?

A3. The 2026 edition of the Vision 7 features an upgraded 64GB internal storage layout, which provides four times the capacity and twice the data speeds compared to the older generation model.

Q4. What features does the bundled TLDR 2.0 platform provide to the user?

A4. TLDR 2.0 is an integrated content aggregation platform that compiles trends across streaming apps. Accessible via a dedicated remote button, it allows users to filter content by platform, language, or genre, and access creator recommendations.

Q5. What is the upcoming Project Neo software update announced by Lumio Labs?

A5. Project Neo is an upcoming software update that will add smart cross-platform integration. It will let users interact with their TV through conversational WhatsApp commands and push viewable links directly from Instagram.