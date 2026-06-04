Xiaomi introduces 17T in India featuring Leica cameras

Xiaomi launched the 17T smartphone in India today. The device features a Leica-powered triple camera system and a high-capacity 6500mAh battery. It will go on sale starting June 10 through Amazon India, mi.com and retail stores. The base model starts at Rs 59,999.

Key Takeaways

Base model costs Rs 59,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Buyers can get a Rs 5,000 instant bank discount.

The phone includes a 50MP main camera and a Leica 5x periscope telephoto lens.

It packs a 6500mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

Camera Specifications The phone comes with a Leica-powered triple rear camera setup. This system uses a 50MP primary sensor and a Leica 5x periscope telephoto lens. The company introduced Leica Live Moment, a feature that captures the movement and atmosphere right before taking a photo. For portraits, the device uses Leica Live Portrait to add visual depth to photos. This zoom system allows users to capture close-up details or focus on distant subjects.

Display and Battery Details The Xiaomi 17T has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen. The display reaches up to 3500 nits of peak brightness and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes an intelligent eye-care system to manage blue light and visual fatigue, which earned it a TÜV Rheinland certification. The company uses a 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery inside the device. Users get a 67W HyperCharge adapter to quickly refill the battery.

Software and Pricing The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS and comes with Google Gemini, Circle to Search and HyperAI built directly into the system. The phone has micro-curved edges and is available in Violet, Blue and Black colors. Xiaomi priced the 12GB plus 256GB model at Rs 59,999. The higher 12GB plus 512GB version costs Rs 64,999. Customers can use a Rs 5,000 instant bank discount on full swipe or credit card EMI transactions. This brings the starting price down to Rs 54,999.

Buyers also get an Assured Buyback Program that guarantees up to 60 percent of the invoice value for one year. This program improves the ownership experience and gives buyers more confidence for future upgrades. Digital benefits include three months of Google AI Pro, YouTube Premium and JioHotstar, plus 5000GB of cloud storage and four months of Spotify Premium Standard.

Company Background Xiaomi Corporation began its operations in April 2010 and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The consumer electronics manufacturer is currently one of the largest smartphone companies globally. As of March 2025, the brand recorded about 718.8 million monthly active users worldwide. The brand also manages an extensive AIoT platform connecting roughly 943.7 million smart devices globally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the Xiaomi 17T go on sale in India?

A1. The phone goes on sale at 12:00 PM on June 10, 2026. You can buy it on Amazon India, mi.com and retail stores.

Q2. What are the color options for the Xiaomi 17T?

A2. The phone is available in Violet, Blue and Black.

Q3. Does the phone support fast charging?

A3. Yes, the device supports 67W HyperCharge for its 6500mAh battery.

Q4. What is the effective starting price of the Xiaomi 17T?

A4. With the Rs 5,000 instant bank discount, the effective starting price is Rs 54,999.