Meta and Ipsos Report Shows Online Video Consumption Moves Beyond Metros Across India

A new market research study by Meta and Ipsos reveals that online video viewing is now a daily habit across India, expanding far beyond tier 1 cities. The data shows that 97 percent of surveyed internet users in India watch videos on Meta platforms every day, establishing digital video as the primary medium for entertainment and product discovery.

Key Takeaways

About 97 percent of surveyed Indian users access video content on Meta platforms daily.

Video consumption reached parity across geographical divisions, recording a 98 percent daily engagement rate in urban areas and 94 percent in rural areas.

Meta Reels serves as a major commerce driver, influencing 81 percent of product discovery and 47 percent of final purchase decisions.

Top performing content categories on the short-form video platform include beauty, fashion, fitness, lifestyle, and comedy.

The platform recorded 60 percent higher creator engagement levels compared to other surveyed short-form video applications.

The shift in digital behavior highlights how mobile video formats now dictate internet commerce in the country. Saugato Bhowmik, director for CPG, D2C, and automotive at Meta India, stated that the video boom cuts across Gen Z, women, and premium audience segments nationwide. Bhowmik noted that creators, culture, and commerce now converge on Reels, making the platform a space where brand trust builds and purchase decisions happen.

The study surveyed more than 4,000 respondents across 23 Indian cities, covering metros, tier 2 and tier 3 towns, as well as rural areas. Among the respondents, Gen Z users showed the highest affinity for short video formats, with 89 percent accessing Reels daily. Product discovery on Meta platforms reached 84 percent for Gen Z consumers and 73 percent for rural users.

The research also tracked specific business sectors like the automotive market and financial services. In the automotive sector, Meta platforms influenced 82 percent of the discovery phase, 68 percent of vehicle consideration, and 50 percent of the final vehicle purchase decisions.

For financial services, 76 percent of rural users engage with Meta video content daily. Female users are also using these platforms for financial planning, with 54 percent of women who own financial products interacting with financial content creators on Meta every day.

The high engagement levels tie directly back to content preferences. Beauty and fashion trends lead audience interest at 52 percent engagement each. Lifestyle and fitness content follow at 42 percent each, while comedy tracks at 39 percent. This localized content mix allows creators to retain a strong hold over consumer attention, giving brands an active avenue to move buyers from initial awareness to checkout.

FAQ

Q1. What percentage of internet users in India watch videos on Meta platforms daily?

A1. According to the Meta and Ipsos study, 97 percent of surveyed users in India watch videos on Meta platforms at least once every day.

Q2. Is online video consumption higher in Indian cities compared to villages?

A2. The data shows consumption is nearly equal across regions, with a 98 percent daily video engagement rate in urban India and a 94 percent rate in rural India.

Q3. How much influence does Reels have on consumer buying journeys?

A3. Reels drives 81 percent of product discovery, affects 66 percent of the consideration phase, and influences 47 percent of final purchase decisions.

Q4. Which content topics get the most engagement on short video platforms in India?

A4. The most popular genres are beauty and fashion at 52 percent engagement, followed by lifestyle and fitness at 42 percent, and comedy at 39 percent.