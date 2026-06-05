News

Infinix Launches Smart 20 Smartphone with 120Hz Display in India on June 8

Infinix will launch the Smart 20 smartphone in India on June 8, featuring a 120Hz display, 7.7mm slim body, and IP64 rating. Get details here.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Infinix Launches Smart 20 Smartphone with 120Hz Display in India on June 8

Infinix is about to launch the SMART 20 in India on June 8. It’s a budget phone, but you get a big screen, a slim build, and the kind of durability you actually need day to day. If you’re watching your spending, this one might catch your eye. Some of the features here usually show up in pricier phones, which is a bit of a surprise.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Launches in India on June 8 with a 7.7mm ultra-slim body.
  • Features a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.
  • Runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 processor and XOS 16 software.
  • Offered in 4/64GB and 4/128GB options with up to 8GB expanded RAM.

Infinix Launches Smart 20 Smartphone

Slim Design and Smooth Display

The SMART 20 is just 7.7mm thick, so it feels good in your hand. The back uses a 3D Texture Composite, which means fewer fingerprint smudges. Handy if you hate wiping your phone every five minutes. The 6.78-inch punch-hole screen is big enough for movies or games. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen can hit 700 nits when you need extra brightness. There’s also a 4-level adaptive refresh rate, so the phone adjusts the screen speed depending on what you’re doing. Saves a bit of battery, which is always welcome.

Built for Daily Use and Performance

Durability is a big deal here. The SMART 20 has an IP64 rating, so it’s safe from dust and the odd splash. The touchscreen works even if your fingers are a bit oily. Infinix says the phone survived over 25,000 drop tests, including drops from 1.5 meters. That’s a lot of falls. Inside, you get a MediaTek Helio G81 chip for everyday stuff. There’s also a 48-Month Fluency certification, which is supposed to keep things running smoothly for years. We’ll see how that holds up.

AI Features and Connectivity

The smartphone runs on XOS 16 and includes One Tap Infinix AI tools. Users can access Folax AI features like quick queries, a speaker cleaner, song recognition, and a document scanner. For network issues, Ultra Link technology allows offline communication up to one kilometer away. Voice calls get clearer due to multi-mode noise cancellation and voice print reduction.

The phone will be available in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage options. The RAM can expand up to 8GB using Memory Fusion. For basic photography, both the front and back of the phone house 8MP cameras. More details will come out near the launch date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the Infinix SMART 20 launch in India?

A1. The smartphone launches on June 8.

Q2. What is the screen size and refresh rate?

A2. It features a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Q3. Does it have water resistance?

A3. Yes, it has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Q4. What processor does the phone use?

A4. The device uses a MediaTek Helio G81 processor.

Q5. What are the storage options?

A5. It comes in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants

OnePlus cuts prices on smartphones and tablets during India Community Sale 2026
Meta and Ipsos Report Shows Online Video Consumption Moves Beyond Metros Across India
Xiaomi introduces 17T in India featuring Leica cameras
Lumio launches 55-inch variants of Vision 9 QD Mini LED and Vision 7 QLED smart TVs in India
Titan Zero Hour Watch Sets Guinness World Record in Deep Sea Photoshoot
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Meta and Ipsos Report Shows Online Video Consumption Moves Beyond Metros Across India Meta and Ipsos Report Shows Online Video Consumption Moves Beyond Metros Across India
Next Article OnePlus cuts prices on smartphones and tablets during India Community Sale 2026 OnePlus cuts prices on smartphones and tablets during India Community Sale 2026
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

Latest News

MediaTek and Samsung Set New 5G Uplink Record
MediaTek and Samsung Set New 5G Uplink Record with 670 Mbps Data Speed
By Vishal Jain
Sennheiser introduces Spectera wireless ecosystem and HD 480 PRO headphones at PALM Expo 2026 in Mumbai
Sennheiser introduces Spectera wireless ecosystem and HD 480 PRO headphones at PALM Expo 2026 in Mumbai
By Vishal Jain
GIGABYTE Showcases Local AI Ecosystem and 40th Anniversary INFINITY Series at COMPUTEX 2026
GIGABYTE Showcases Local AI Ecosystem and 40th Anniversary INFINITY Series at COMPUTEX 2026
By Aditi Sharma
Acer secures second spot in Indian PC market with strong institutional sales in first quarter of 2026
Acer secures second spot in Indian PC market with strong institutional sales in first quarter of 2026
By Vishal Jain
Truecaller and Gupshup Partner to Expand Business Messaging Services Globally
Truecaller and Gupshup Partner to Expand Business Messaging Services Globally
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite chip for ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X2 Elite chip for ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like