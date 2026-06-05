Infinix Launches Smart 20 Smartphone with 120Hz Display in India on June 8

Infinix is about to launch the SMART 20 in India on June 8. It’s a budget phone, but you get a big screen, a slim build, and the kind of durability you actually need day to day. If you’re watching your spending, this one might catch your eye. Some of the features here usually show up in pricier phones, which is a bit of a surprise.

Key Takeaways

Launches in India on June 8 with a 7.7mm ultra-slim body.

Features a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Runs on a MediaTek Helio G81 processor and XOS 16 software.

Offered in 4/64GB and 4/128GB options with up to 8GB expanded RAM.

Slim Design and Smooth Display

The SMART 20 is just 7.7mm thick, so it feels good in your hand. The back uses a 3D Texture Composite, which means fewer fingerprint smudges. Handy if you hate wiping your phone every five minutes. The 6.78-inch punch-hole screen is big enough for movies or games. You get a 120Hz refresh rate, and the screen can hit 700 nits when you need extra brightness. There’s also a 4-level adaptive refresh rate, so the phone adjusts the screen speed depending on what you’re doing. Saves a bit of battery, which is always welcome.

Built for Daily Use and Performance

Durability is a big deal here. The SMART 20 has an IP64 rating, so it’s safe from dust and the odd splash. The touchscreen works even if your fingers are a bit oily. Infinix says the phone survived over 25,000 drop tests, including drops from 1.5 meters. That’s a lot of falls. Inside, you get a MediaTek Helio G81 chip for everyday stuff. There’s also a 48-Month Fluency certification, which is supposed to keep things running smoothly for years. We’ll see how that holds up.

AI Features and Connectivity

The smartphone runs on XOS 16 and includes One Tap Infinix AI tools. Users can access Folax AI features like quick queries, a speaker cleaner, song recognition, and a document scanner. For network issues, Ultra Link technology allows offline communication up to one kilometer away. Voice calls get clearer due to multi-mode noise cancellation and voice print reduction.

The phone will be available in 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage options. The RAM can expand up to 8GB using Memory Fusion. For basic photography, both the front and back of the phone house 8MP cameras. More details will come out near the launch date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When will the Infinix SMART 20 launch in India?

A1. The smartphone launches on June 8.

Q2. What is the screen size and refresh rate?

A2. It features a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Q3. Does it have water resistance?

A3. Yes, it has an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Q4. What processor does the phone use?

A4. The device uses a MediaTek Helio G81 processor.

Q5. What are the storage options?

A5. It comes in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants