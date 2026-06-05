OnePlus cuts prices on smartphones and tablets during India Community Sale 2026

OnePlus started its annual Community Sale 2026 in India on June 4, offering temporary price cuts and bank discounts across its mobile phones, tablets, and wireless audio gear. The promotional event runs until June 10, 2026, across online channels including Amazon India, the official website, and select retail stores. Buyers can access direct price reductions and no-cost installment options on flagship devices like the OnePlus 15 and budget options in the Nord series.

Key Takeaways

The event runs from June 4 to June 10, 2026, across online platforms and major retail channels.

Audio and tablet offers have a shorter window and expire on June 7, 2026.

The premium OnePlus 15 gets a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, reducing the price to Rs 74,999.

The older OnePlus 13 receives a total reduction of Rs 17,000, combining a flat drop and bank offer.

Mid-range Nord 6 series devices get up to Rs 2,000 in bank discounts.

Select tablet purchases include a free stylus accessory during the promotional period.

Discounts on Flagship Smartphones

The premium phone segment includes the current OnePlus 15 lineup alongside the older OnePlus 13 family. The standard OnePlus 15, which carries a regular market operating price of Rs 77,999, is available for an effective price of Rs 74,999 after a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount. Similarly, the OnePlus 15R drops to an effective price of Rs 51,999 from its retail cost of Rs 54,999 through the same bank offer.

For buyers seeking deeper price reductions, the older generation models offer clear markdowns. The standard OnePlus 13 gets a Rs 12,000 flat price drop stacked with a Rs 5,000 bank discount. This lowers its total cost from Rs 69,999 to a net price of Rs 52,999. The compact OnePlus 13s, originally retailing at Rs 54,999, receives a Rs 2,000 temporary markdown and a Rs 3,000 bank discount, resulting in a final price of Rs 49,999. All four flagship models support no-cost installment payment plans for up to six months with select credit cards.

Price Drops on Nord Series

The mid-range and budget segments feature the latest Nord 6 family, consisting of the Nord 6, Nord CE6, and Nord CE6 Lite. The standard Nord 6, built with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a large 9,000mAh battery, sells at a reduced net price of Rs 40,999 down from its Rs 42,999 price tag after a Rs 2,000 bank discount.

The mid-tier Nord CE6 comes down to a final price of Rs 29,999 from its regular Rs 31,999 price, using a similar Rs 2,000 bank reduction. The affordable Nord CE6 Lite gets a Rs 1,500 bank discount, bringing its total down to Rs 21,499 from the initial Rs 22,999. These phones are available via Amazon India, where they previously ranked as top-selling items during their first day of sales.

Deals on Tablets and Audio Accessories

The company is also discounting its connected device ecosystem, though these specific audio and tablet deals end early on June 7, 2026. For tablets, the top-tier OnePlus Pad 4 gets a Rs 3,000 bank discount, adjusting its final cost to Rs 56,999 from Rs 59,999. This purchase includes a complimentary Stylo Pro stylus. The mid-range Pad Go 2 falls to Rs 26,999 after a Rs 2,000 bank offer and bundles a free Stylo Go 2 stylus. Meanwhile, the budget Pad Lite receives a combined Rs 2,000 reduction, making its final cost Rs 16,999. The standard Pad 3 remains at its baseline price of Rs 49,999 without any current promotional drops.

In the audio category, buyers can find direct price rollbacks. The advanced OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are down to Rs 11,999 after a flat Rs 1,000 discount. The standard Buds 4 get a Rs 400 drop, bringing them to Rs 6,099. In the budget tier, the Nord Buds 3 sell for Rs 2,599, while the Nord Buds 3 Pro drop to Rs 2,799 through a combined flat and bank markdown. The entry-level Nord Buds 3r drop to Rs 1,799. For neckband users, the Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC costs Rs 1,999, and the Bullets Wireless Z3 drops to Rs 1,799. Audio accessories are available across platforms like Flipkart, Myntra, and Blinkit, while tablets are restricted to Amazon and Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the start and end dates for the sale event?

A1. The main promotional sale started on June 4 and continues until June 10, 2026. However, the special offers on tablets and wireless audio products expire early on June 7, 2026.

Q2. Where can Indian customers buy these discounted products?

A2. Smartphones are available on Amazon India, the official company website, and selected offline retail storefronts. Tablets are sold on Amazon and Flipkart, while audio accessories can also be bought on Myntra and Blinkit.

Q3. Which bank credit cards offer instant discounts during this event?

A3. Selected leading credit cards and EMI transactions provide instant bank discounts ranging from Rs 100 up to Rs 5,000, depending entirely on the specific device purchased.

Q4. Are there any free items included with device purchases?

A4. Yes. Customers who buy the OnePlus Pad 4 receive a free Stylo Pro stylus, and those who choose the Pad Go 2 get a free Stylo Go 2 stylus during this limited period.

Q5. Is there a no-cost installment option available for these devices?

A5. Yes, buyers can choose a no-cost installment option for up to six months using eligible credit cards on most of the participating products.