Haier India Launches New Refrigerator Colors as Lumiere Range Crosses 50000 Sales

Haier Appliances India just hit a milestone. Their Lumiere 4-Door Side-by-Side refrigerators have landed in more than 50,000 Indian homes since 2025. To mark the first anniversary, they’re rolling out new colors: Rosette White, Pearl White, Mauve Pink, and Satin White Glass. If you’re thinking about buying, there’s also a limited five-year comprehensive warranty on all three-door and four-door side-by-side models. Not bad for a birthday offer.

Key Takeaways

Haier India completes one year of its premium Lumiere 4-door refrigerator series, surpassing 50,000 installations.

The company introduces four new anniversary finishes: Rosette White, Pearl White, Mauve Pink, and Satin White Glass.

A limited-time five-year comprehensive warranty is now available on all three-door and four-door side-by-side refrigerators.

The product line features advanced choices like an extra-large LED backlit panel and motion-sensor digital controls.

Expanding the Premium Lineup

Haier Appliances India has been around since 2003. They’re a subsidiary of Haier Singapore Investment Holding Private Limited. The company runs two factories, one in Pune and one in Greater Noida. Both focus on making electronics and appliances that actually fit what Indian buyers want. Local production, local tastes.

The Lumiere line represents the company’s move to address the increasing demand for high-end multi-door refrigerators in India. Buyers are moving away from traditional doublThe Lumiere line is Haier’s answer to the growing demand for high-end, multi-door refrigerators in India. More people want bigger, more flexible appliances instead of the old double-door style. The new colors are meant to fit right in with modern Indian kitchens. It’s not just about keeping food cold anymore. Now your fridge can actually look good. These new finishes join the older ones like Mirror Glass, Black Glass, Steel, and Colorful Steel. HRB-600RW. These appliances come with a large internal LED backlit panel that improves inside visibility while adding a premium appearance. Select models also feature a colorful digital display that uses motion sensors for intuitive user interactions.

For food storage management, the refrigerators use convertible technology. This function allows users to alter temperature zones and adjust freezer or cooling space based on immediate needs. The lineup provides both Wi-Fi enabled models and non-Wi-Fi variants. The smart models connect to smartphones, allowing users to monitor and control their appliance settings remotely.

Mr. NS Satish, CEO of Haier Appliances India, stated that reaching 50,000 customers validates the consumer shift toward flexible multi-door options. He added that the company remains dedicated to its local manufacturing approach, creating appliances that fit the connected lifestyle of modern Indian homes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What new colors are available in the Haier Lumiere anniversary edition?

A1. The special anniversary edition comes in Rosette White, Pearl White, Mauve Pink, and Satin White Glass finishes.

Q2. How long is the special warranty offer on Haier side-by-side refrigerators?

A2. Haier is offering a limited-period five-year comprehensive warranty on all its three-door and four-door side-by-side models.

Q3. Does the Haier Lumiere series have smart connectivity?

A3. Yes, the series offers Wi-Fi enabled models that allow remote monitoring and control via a smartphone, alongside non-Wi-Fi variants.

Q4. Where does Haier manufacture these premium refrigerators?

A4. Haier produces its appliances locally in India at its two manufacturing plants located in Pune and Greater Noida.