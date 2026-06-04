ASUS ROG Celebrates 20 Years with Limited Edition Gear and Interactive Exhibits at Computex 2026

ASUS Republic of Gamers, the gaming hardware sub-brand established by Taiwanese tech giant ASUS in 2006, launched its 20th-anniversary celebration at the Computex 2026 trade show in Taipei, Taiwan. The brand set up an interactive exhibition space called the ROG Lab to showcase its two-decade journey, emerging artificial intelligence tools, and new components. The central attraction of the event is the limited-edition Edition 20 lineup, a product collection that features specialized color schemes, distinct aesthetic elements, and high-end hardware specifications across laptops, desktops, and custom components.

Key Takeaways

ASUS Republic of Gamers marks 20 years in the industry with a major technology exhibition at Computex 2026.

The limited-edition Edition 20 lineup introduces custom hardware featuring black finishes, red accents, and gold details.

Key product reveals include the dual-screen Zephyrus Duo laptop and the high-output Thor 3000W power supply unit.

The company won multiple Computex Best Choice Awards 2026 honors, including a Golden Award for its prebuilt G1000 desktop.

Limited Edition Components and Systems

The Edition 20 collection uses a distinct design language featuring black base colors, red accents that throw back to the original identity of the brand, and gold elements to mark the anniversary. Among the main component announcements, the Crosshair X870E Edition 20 motherboard serves as a showcase piece, sporting a full-width copper heatsink thermal deck and two 6.67-inch swivel AMOLED displays.

For graphics processing, the Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 card features a curved AMOLED display that delivers real-time telemetry alongside a quad-fan cooling layout and liquid metal thermal compound. To supply electricity to hardware setups that can include up to four such graphics cards, the company introduced the Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20 power supply. This unit integrates server-grade gallium nitride MOSFETs and a dual-voltage architecture for global power compatibility.

In the prebuilt computer segment, the G1000 Edition 20 desktop captured the Golden Award in the Gaming and Immersive Tech category at the event. The desktop comes equipped with a holographic fan system and supports graphics configurations up to the RTX 5090. For portable computing, the company updated the dual-screen Zephyrus Duo, packing dual 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreens, an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, and an RTX 5090 laptop GPU into the chassis. Handheld gaming fans received the XBOX Ally X20 Bundle, which pairs an upgraded 7.4-inch OLED screen with the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor and includes AR glasses.

Interactive Technology Exhibits

Beyond retail hardware, the exhibition space contains experimental zones focused on future product design. The CodeVerse installation tracks user movements via motion capture to create real-time digital art on a 27-inch 5K display. In the Mechano section, the brand showed off the latest version of OMNI, an AI-driven robotic concept platform built with an articulated structure to test physical interactions. The company also demonstrated a 48V GPU power architecture concept that uses a custom power supply unit and a specialized cable to deliver up to 1200W through a single connection point, lowering heat generation in AI-focused systems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the main highlight of the ASUS ROG 20th anniversary event?

A1. The primary highlight is the release of the limited-edition Edition 20 product ecosystem, which includes highly customized graphics cards, motherboards, laptops, and desktop peripherals featuring a premium black, red, and gold design language.

Q2. What are the specifications of the new dual-screen laptop shown at the event?

A2. The 2026 edition of the Zephyrus Duo features two 16-inch 3K OLED touchscreens, an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 laptop graphics card.

Q3. What hardware can the new Thor 3000W power supply support?

A3. The Thor 3000W Titanium III Edition 20 power supply is built to handle heavy power loads and can support extreme system configurations running up to four NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards simultaneously.

Q4. Did any products win awards at Computex 2026?

A4. Yes, multiple products received honors, including the G1000 Edition 20 desktop which won the Golden Award in the Gaming and Immersive Tech category. The Zephyrus Duo laptop, Flow Z13 tablet, Thor 3000W power supply, and Rapture router also picked up Best Choice Awards.

Q5. What is the purpose of the 48V GPU Power Architecture concept?

A5. This power concept reduces transmission current, minimizes electrical power loss, and lowers heat generation to handle the increasing energy demands of hardware used for artificial intelligence processing.