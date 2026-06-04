Portronics Kinetics 8K Mini UPS Launched in India to Keep Wi-Fi Routers Running During Power Cuts

Indian consumer electronics brand Portronics has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Kinetics 8K, a compact Mini UPS power bank designed to maintain internet connectivity during power outages. The device functions as a dedicated uninterruptible power supply for low-power networking hardware, ensuring that home and office setups experience no drops in connectivity when the main electrical grid fails. Built primarily to support 12V DC Wi-Fi routers, the unit automatically switches to battery power during electricity cuts to prevent active internet sessions from disconnecting.

Key Takeaways

Battery and Backup: Houses an 8000mAh battery providing up to 5 hours of continuous power supply depending on connected devices.

Houses an 8000mAh battery providing up to 5 hours of continuous power supply depending on connected devices. Output Capabilities: Features multi-voltage outputs of 5V/2.1A, 9V/2A, and 12V/1.5A DC alongside standard USB-A and Type-C ports.

Features multi-voltage outputs of 5V/2.1A, 9V/2A, and 12V/1.5A DC alongside standard USB-A and Type-C ports. Device Compatibility: Works with 12V DC routers, modems, ONT/fiber devices, and compatible smart security cameras.

Works with 12V DC routers, modems, ONT/fiber devices, and compatible smart security cameras. Design and Styling: Sports a compact, lightweight body in a crème-ivory color scheme with built-in ventilation for thermal management.

Sports a compact, lightweight body in a crème-ivory color scheme with built-in ventilation for thermal management. Pricing and Availability: Available at a special introductory price of INR 1,699 against an MRP of INR 2,999, carrying a 12-month warranty.

Designed for Work-from-Home and Smart Homes

The Portronics Kinetics 8K aims to address a common issue faced by remote professionals, online students, and smart home users in India where short, frequent power fluctuations disrupt router operation. Standard power banks typically lack the proper voltage configuration or instant handover mechanism required to keep a router functional without rebooting. The Kinetics 8K bridges this gap by acting as an intermediary between the wall socket and the networking equipment, delivering stable power distribution.

The visual aesthetic features a minimalist crème-ivory finish, allowing the device to fit into contemporary indoor spaces without creating clutter around workstations or entertainment centers. To prevent overheating during continuous operation, the manufacturer integrated dedicated ventilation channels within the chassis.

Versatile Power Distribution

Internally, the device operates on an 8000mAh battery capacity. It provides diverse interface options to support different types of hardware. The output panel includes 5V/2.1A, 9V/2A, and 12V/1.5A DC lines. This layout makes it highly compatible with standard broadband equipment, fiber-to-the-home ONT devices, and localized closed-circuit security systems.

Users can connect multiple low-power accessories at the same time using the auxiliary USB-A and Type-C ports. However, the total runtime scales based on the collective energy draw of the attached devices. Installation relies on a basic plug-and-play architecture, removing the need for manual configuration or software setup.

Market Availability

The product is now available across various retail channels in India. While the maximum retail price is set at INR 2,999, buyers can purchase the device at a promotional launch price of INR 1,699 via the official company portal, as well as major online platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart. Portronics provides a 12-month manufacturer warranty covering internal defects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How does the Portronics Kinetics 8K differ from a regular smartphone power bank?

A1. A standard power bank lacks the specific 9V or 12V DC outputs required by most broadband hardware and does not feature instant power switching. The Kinetics 8K acts as a true UPS, sitting between the wall outlet and the router to deliver continuous power without letting the connected device turn off or reboot when electricity cuts out.

Q2. Can I connect both my Wi-Fi router and a CCTV camera to this device simultaneously?

A2. Yes, you can use the multi-voltage DC outputs and the built-in USB ports to connect more than one device at a time, provided they match the supported power specifications. Note that drawing power for multiple devices will decrease the total backup duration from the maximum 5-hour limit.

Q3. Does the device require any special software or technical installation?

A3. No, it features a plug-and-play installation. You only need to connect the power source from the wall to the Mini UPS input, and then link the correct output port of the UPS to your router using the provided cables.

Q4. Where can I buy this Mini UPS and what is the warranty period?

A4. The Kinetics 8K is available on Portronics.com at an introductory price of INR 1,699. It is also sold through Amazon India, Flipkart, and authorized offline retailers, backed by a 1-year standard warranty.