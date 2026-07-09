Škoda Auto Volkswagen India CEO Piyush Arora Takes Over Sales and Marketing as Jan Bures Exits

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), the corporate entity managing the Indian operations of Volkswagen Group automotive brands, announced a major leadership change in its core management team. Jan Bures, the current Executive Director responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Digital operations, is ending his assignment in India to take up a new global position at Volkswagen AG in Germany. Following his departure, Piyush Arora, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SAVWIPL, will directly take over the responsibilities of Executive Director for Sales and Marketing in India. This structural change takes effect in September 2026.

Key Takeaways

Jan Bures ends his assignment in India to move to Volkswagen AG from September 2026.

SAVWIPL Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora takes on direct oversight of sales and marketing.

The group oversees six brands in India: Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

SAVWIPL aims to streamline its internal decision-making processes through this consolidated leadership structure.

The reorganization comes at a time when the European automotive group is pushing to capture a larger share of the highly competitive Indian automotive market. By removing a layer of management and placing the sales and marketing portfolio under the chief executive, the company expects quicker decision-making and tighter organizational alignment across its multi-brand operations.

SAVWIPL has established a substantial manufacturing and export presence in the country over the last two and a half decades. Operating from its headquarters in Pune and production facilities in Chakan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the company maintains a combined annual production capacity of 315,000 vehicles. The company crossed a milestone of 2 million locally manufactured vehicles in 2025 and operates as a major export base, shipping over 725,000 vehicles to more than 40 global markets.

The leadership transition follows the company’s local vehicle development strategies under the India 2.0 project, which created tailored models for domestic buyers. Localized vehicles like the Škoda Kushaq, Škoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, and Volkswagen Virtus, alongside newer additions like the Škoda Kylaq sub-compact SUV, have cumulative production numbers exceeding 600,000 units. The company operates an expansive sales and service network comprising nearly 700 customer touchpoints across India to support these models. Under Arora’s expanded oversight, the group will continue managing its powertrain strategies, balancing internal combustion engine vehicles with upcoming battery electric vehicle technologies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Who is taking over the Sales and Marketing division at Škoda Auto Volkswagen India?

A1. Piyush Arora, the current Managing Director and CEO of the company, is taking additional charge of the Sales and Marketing division as Executive Director.

Q2. Where is Jan Bures moving after his stint in India?

A2. Jan Bures is returning to Europe to assume a new role within Volkswagen AG effective September 2026.

Q3. Which car brands operate under Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited?

A3. SAVWIPL manages six distinct automotive brands in the Indian market: Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche.

Q4. Where are the manufacturing plants of SAVWIPL located in India?

A4. The company operates two vehicle manufacturing facilities located at Chakan in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad).