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Vivo Hikes T5 Pro 5G Price by Up to Rs 7,000 in India

Vivo increases Vivo T5 Pro 5G price in India by up to Rs 7,000. Check the revised variant rates, updated Flipkart listings, and full specifications.

By Gauri
4 Min Read
Vivo Hikes T5 Pro 5G Price by Up to Rs 7,000 in India

Vivo has raised the price of its popular mid-range smartphone, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G, by up to Rs 7,000 in India. The device, which arrived in the Indian market in April 2026 with an initial price tag of Rs 29,999, now starts at Rs 41,999 on Flipkart and the official Vivo India online store. Industry trackers point to rising global memory component costs as the primary reason behind this latest price adjustment.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Vivo T5 Pro 5G base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage now costs Rs 41,999, up from Rs 35,999.
  • The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration now retails at Rs 46,999 after a Rs 7,000 revision.
  • Both storage options have gone up in price by Rs 12,000 and Rs 13,000 compared to their launch figures.
  • The revised prices are active across official retail channels and online platforms.

Vivo Hikes T5 Pro 5G

Revised Pricing Across Variants

The recent revision marks the second price jump for the handset within four months of its debut. When Vivo introduced the T5 Pro 5G, the phone targeted the sub-Rs 30,000 bracket. A previous revision pushed the base cost to Rs 35,999, and the latest update adds another Rs 6,000 to the 8GB + 128GB version. Meanwhile, buyers choosing the 8GB + 256GB option will pay Rs 46,999 instead of the earlier Rs 39,999.

This adjustment pushes the handset out of the mid-range bracket and places it directly into the competitive sub-Rs 50,000 premium category.

Hardware and Features

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. A standout element of the phone is its 9,020mAh battery unit, which supports 90W FlashCharge wired charging alongside bypass charging to manage device temperature during heavy tasks.

On the front, the phone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness rating of 5,000 nits. For optics, Vivo equipped the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies and video calls rely on a 32MP front-facing lens. The smartphone ships with OriginOS 6 built on Android 16 and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the new starting price of the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India?

A1. The Vivo T5 Pro 5G now starts at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Q2. How much has the Vivo T5 Pro price increased since launch?

A2. The base 128GB variant has increased by Rs 12,000, while the 256GB variant has increased by Rs 13,000 compared to their April 2026 launch rates.

Q3. Where can buyers purchase the Vivo T5 Pro at the updated prices?

A3. Customers can buy the device through the official Vivo India e-store and Flipkart.

Q4. What processor powers the Vivo T5 Pro 5G?

A4. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 mobile platform.

Q5. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the Vivo T5 Pro?

A5. The smartphone packs a 9,020mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging.

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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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