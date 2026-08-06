vivo Launches S2 Smartphone in India With 7050mAh Battery and Dimensity 7360 Turbo Chipset

vivo launches the vivo S2 in India today, bringing back its S Series lineup to Indian consumers. Designed for users who prioritize style and battery life, the handset comes with a 6.83-inch curved AMOLED display, a 7,050mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor. Prices for the vivo S2 start at Rs 39,999 for the base model.

Key Takeaways

Starting price set at Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and Rs 45,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor running Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera and a 32MP front camera.

Packs a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Price and Availability in India

The vivo S2 comes in two storage configurations for buyers in India. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 39,999. The higher option with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage sells for Rs 45,999.

Sales start on August 6 through the official vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail outlets. Customers can buy the phone in three color options: Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White.

Display and Build Quality

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display with a resolution of 1260×2800 pixels. The panel offers up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. An in-display optical fingerprint sensor handles user authentication.

For protection against environmental elements, the phone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze variants weigh 197 grams, while the Silk White option weighs 199 grams.

Hardware Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the handset runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo system-on-chip built on a 4nm process. The processor pairs with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device also supports up to 8GB of virtual Extended RAM.

On the software side, the phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 out of the box. The smartphone houses a large 7,050mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging.

Camera Details and Connectivity

For photography, the vivo S2 has a dual rear camera system featuring a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with phase detection autofocus. A 2MP depth sensor accompanies the main camera. On the front, a 32MP lens handles selfies and video calls. Both front and rear setups support video recording up to 4K resolution.

Connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the vivo S2 in India?

A1. The vivo S2 starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Q2. Which processor powers the vivo S2?

A2. The handset runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset paired with 8GB RAM.

Q3. What is the battery capacity of the vivo S2?

A3. The device packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology.

Q4. What display specifications does the vivo S2 offer?

A4. It features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness.

Q5. Is the vivo S2 water-resistant?

A5. Yes, the device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water immersion.