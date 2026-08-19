Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Drops to Rs 87,400 with Exchange and Cashback Deals

Samsung has reduced the effective purchase cost of its premium flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, down to Rs 87,400 in India. The South Korean electronics major launched the device with an initial starting price tag of Rs 1,39,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Buyers can now reach this lower price point by combining direct merchant price cuts, bank card cashbacks, and device trade-in bonuses across major e-commerce platforms and retail outlets.

Key Takeaways

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra base variant (12GB RAM + 256GB storage) drops to an effective price of Rs 87,400 from its Rs 1,39,999 launch price.

Buyers can avail an instant bank cashback of up to Rs 10,000 using leading credit and debit cards.

Old smartphone trade-ins offer additional exchange value and bonus credits to lower the net price.

E-commerce platforms provide no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

Breakdown of the Deal Structure

The deal combines three separate promotional layers. First, online retailers list a flat instant discount of Rs 15,000 on the sticker price. Second, customers paying through partner bank credit cards (such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or SBI Cards) receive an instant cashback of Rs 10,000 at checkout.

Third, customers trading in an older working premium phone receive an exchange credit up to Rs 37,599, which includes an extra trade-in bonus from Samsung. When a buyer meets all these criteria, the total deduction equals Rs 52,599, bringing the final payable amount to Rs 87,400.

How to Avail the Offer

Visit the official Samsung India online store or partner retailers like Amazon and Flipkart. Select the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB model and choose your preferred color option. Enter your current phone details in the exchange section to check the exact trade-in quote. Proceed to the payment gateway and apply an eligible bank credit card to get the instant cashback discount. Complete the payment or choose a no-cost EMI plan.

Device Hardware and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and a durable titanium frame. The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For photography, the phone houses a quad rear camera system led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. A 12-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 60W wired fast charging and wireless charging. It runs One UI based on Android 16 and includes seven years of operating system and security updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the original launch price of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in India?

A1. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage launched at Rs 1,39,999 in India.

Q2. Which bank cards offer the instant cashback for this purchase?

A2. Major banks including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI offer instant cashback on eligible credit cards and EMI transactions.

Q3. Is the exchange value guaranteed at the full amount?

A3. No, the final exchange value depends on the brand, age, physical condition, and operational state of your old smartphone.

Q4. Does the Galaxy S26 Ultra include the S Pen stylus in the box?

A4. Yes, the device includes a built-in S Pen stylus housed directly inside the phone body.

Q5. How long will this discount offer remain active?

A5. Retailers offer this promotional pricing for a limited promotional window or until promotional stocks last.