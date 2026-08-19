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Realme P4s 5G Launches in India on August 26 With 8000mAh Battery and Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chip

Realme P4s 5G debuts in India on August 26 with an 8000mAh battery, 144Hz 1.5K Samsung display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chip, and 80W fast charging.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Realme P4s 5G Launches in India on August 26 With 8000mAh Battery and Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chip

Realme announced on Wednesday that its new smartphone, the Realme P4s 5G, will launch in India on August 26 at 12:00 PM IST. The upcoming handset arrives as the latest addition to the brand’s mid-range P-series lineup and will be available on Flipkart and the official Realme online store. Alongside the official launch confirmation, the company revealed key hardware details, including a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, a 1.5K Samsung display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an 8000mAh battery.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Launch Date: August 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST on Flipkart and Realme India website.
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor with a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip.
  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K Samsung M14 AMOLED panel, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness.
  • Battery and Charging: 8,000mAh capacity with 80W wired fast charging.
  • Durability: IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Realme P4s 5G Launches in India

Display and Design

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch flat AMOLED screen using Samsung M14 luminescent material. It carries a resolution of 1,272 x 2,772 pixels (1.5K) and supports a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel offers HDR10+ support, Netflix HDR compatibility, and reaches up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. For protection against harsh environments, the phone carries IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust ingress ratings. Official teasers show the device in two color options: Green and Beige-Brown.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the device runs on a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset paired with a custom HyperVision+ AI co-processor. To manage thermal output during extended gaming, Realme incorporated a 7,000 square millimeter vapor chamber cooling unit.

A primary hardware highlight is the 8,000mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging. Realme states the battery provides up to three days of standard use on a single charge and maintains long-term health for six years.

Camera Setup

On the back, the handset carries a 50-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) alongside an auxiliary sensor in a square camera island. Pricing and full memory configurations will be announced during the August 26 event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the launch date of the Realme P4s in India?

A1. The Realme P4s launches in India on August 26, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST.

Q2. What processor powers the Realme P4s?

A2. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset paired with a HyperVision+ AI chip.

Q3. What is the battery capacity of the Realme P4s?

A3. The phone packs an 8,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Q4. Where will the Realme P4s be available to buy?

A4. The device will be sold online through Flipkart and the official Realme India website.

Q5. Does the Realme P4s have water resistance?

A5. Yes, the handset comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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