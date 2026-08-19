2027 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Boxy Art of Steel Design and Larger Dimensions

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company has revealed the next-generation 2027 Hyundai Tucson, previewing a boxy exterior styling and a completely redesigned interior. The new SUV moves away from the outgoing model’s parametric jewel styling, adopting the brand’s latest “Art of Steel” design philosophy. Along with an upright stance, the midsize SUV grows in overall length, width, and height to offer better cabin space.

Key takeaways

Hyundai reveals the fifth-generation 2027 Tucson with an upright, boxy profile based on the “Art of Steel” design theme.

The vehicle measures 4,700 mm long, 1,905 mm wide, and 1,685 mm tall, with a 2,785 mm wheelbase.

Rear doors now open up to 83 degrees for easier entry and exit.

The dashboard features a large portrait touchscreen running Hyundai’s Pleos infotainment system.

A rugged Tucson XRT trim with unique bumpers and protective trim joins the global line-up.

Exterior Styling and Increased Dimensions

The 2027 Hyundai Tucson features an upright front fascia with a full-width horizontal LED light bar, vertically placed light elements, and low-set squared headlamps. Muscular wheel arches and straight character lines define the side profile, giving it a classic SUV appearance. At the back, a matching horizontal LED bar connects vertical tail lamp units, with bold Tucson lettering across the tailgate.

In terms of measurements, the new Tucson is 60 mm longer, 40 mm wider, and 20 mm taller than its predecessor. The wheelbase spans 2,785 mm, which is a 30 mm increase. These expanded dimensions give second-row passengers 29 mm more headroom. Rear doors also swing open 10 degrees wider, reaching an 83-degree angle to help passengers step in and out comfortably.

Redesigned Cabin and Pleos Interface

Inside, Hyundai has installed a tiered dashboard layout. The centerpiece is a large, portrait-style central touchscreen operating on Hyundai’s new Pleos software platform. The driver views a slim digital gauge cluster positioned high near the windshield. A two-spoke D-cut steering wheel carries Hyundai’s pixel emblem, while the transmission controls move to a steering-column stalk. Physical dials remain below the main display for critical climate adjustments.

Hyundai also revealed an adventure-focused XRT variant. The XRT trim includes a dark rectangular grille, dark alloy wheels, protective underbody skid plates, and integrated tailgate outdoor lighting.

Powertrains and Market Availability

Hyundai has not disclosed official powertrain specifications yet. The global model will likely continue offering conventional petrol, turbo-petrol, self-charging hybrid, and plug-in hybrid setups. Sales will start in South Korea later this year before reaching other global markets for the 2027 model year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the design philosophy used for the 2027 Hyundai Tucson?

A1. The SUV uses Hyundai’s new “Art of Steel” design language, featuring straight body lines, squared wheel arches, and full-width LED lighting bars.

Q2. What are the dimensions of the new 2027 Hyundai Tucson?

A2. The SUV measures 4,700 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, 1,685 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,785 mm.

Q3. What infotainment system does the new Tucson use?

A3. The new Tucson features a large central touchscreen powered by Hyundai’s Pleos software interface.

Q4. What is the Hyundai Tucson XRT?

A4. The Tucson XRT is a rugged trim level with dark body cladding, special wheel designs, skid plates, and custom exterior trim.