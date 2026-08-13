News

Samsung Releases Fifth One UI 9 Beta Update for Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung rolls out the fifth One UI 9 beta update for the Galaxy S26 series in India and other markets with critical bug fixes and August security patch.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Samsung Releases Fifth One UI 9 Beta Update for Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung has officially started rolling out the fifth One UI 9 beta update for its flagship Galaxy S26 lineup. The new software build brings several performance bug fixes and system stability improvements to eligible devices in India, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Based on Google Android 17 operating system, the firmware update arrives nearly a month after the previous beta release. The update weighs roughly 1.1GB and includes the August 2026 Android security patch, addressing over 50 security vulnerabilities.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The fifth One UI 9 beta update is now live for Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra users enrolled in the beta program.
  • The download package size is approximately 1.1GB and includes firmware version ending in ZZH6.
  • The update delivers the August 2026 security patch alongside fixes for camera lag, screen flickering, and app crashes.
  • Indian users can download the software update directly through the phone Settings menu.

Samsung Releases Fifth One UI 9 Beta Update

The latest release focuses on fixing critical user interface bugs reported by software testers. Samsung addressed an issue where the Settings app froze or displayed a blank white screen. The camera app widget on the lock screen, which previously suffered from slow startup speeds and black screen glitches, now launches smoothly.

In addition, Samsung fixed display misalignment issues inside the default Video Editor and Photo Editor tools. Users who faced problems adding 1×1 size shortcuts on their home screen bottom bar can now place icons without errors. The floating navigation bar inside the Phone app and blank screen occurrences in the My Files app also received fixes. System-wide screen flickering and intermittent Wi-Fi connection errors have been resolved to improve network stability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series users in India can enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members application. Once registered, users can install the update by opening the Settings app, navigating to Software update, and selecting Download and install. The company plans to release the stable One UI 9 update globally after finishing the current testing cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which devices are eligible for the fifth One UI 9 beta update?

A1. The update is currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones enrolled in the beta program.

Q2. How big is the download size for One UI 9 Beta 5?

A2. The package size is approximately 1.1GB, varying slightly depending on the specific phone model.

Q3. Does the fifth beta update include the latest security patch?

A3. Yes, the update includes the August 2026 Android security patch, which fixes dozens of security flaws.

Q4. How can users in India download the new beta software?

A4. Users enrolled via the Samsung Members app can go to Settings, tap Software update, and click Check for updates to start the installation.

Sony Announces Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition Coming to PS5 on October 1
Google Launches Pixel 11 Smartphone Series in India Starting at Rs 89,999
Xiaomi Launches REDMI 17 Series with 8000mAh Battery and AMOLED Display in India
Realme 16x 5G Debuts in India With 7,000mAh Battery and 144Hz Display
Vivo S2 Sales Begin in India Starting at Rs 39,999 with Instant Cashback and Free Warranty Offers
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Google Launches Pixel 11 Smartphone Series in India Starting at Rs 89,999 Google Launches Pixel 11 Smartphone Series in India Starting at Rs 89,999
Next Article Sony Announces Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition Coming to PS5 on October 1 Sony Announces Ghost of Yōtei Complete Edition Coming to PS5 on October 1
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Marc Philipp Gemballa Reveals Marsien GT Featuring 830 HP Ruf Engine and Porsche 959 Design
Marc Philipp Gemballa Reveals Marsien GT Featuring 830 HP Ruf Engine and Porsche 959 Design
By Aditi Sharma
Samsung Launch Expands Productivity Capabilities on Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
Samsung Launch Expands Productivity Capabilities on Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
By Vishal Jain
boAt Enters Smart Projector Market with CineHead F1 Series
boAt Enters Smart Projector Market with CineHead F1 Series Starting at Rs 32,999
By Aditi Sharma
Goldmedal Electricals Wins Indias Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026
Goldmedal Electricals Wins Indias Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026
By Vishal Jain
Royal Enfield Hosts GRRR Nights Underground Event in Mumbai on August 23
Royal Enfield Hosts GRRR Nights Underground Event in Mumbai on August 23
By Aditi Sharma
BUSY Infotech Study Reveals 21 Percent SMEs File GSTR 1 On Due Date
BUSY Infotech Study Reveals 21 Percent SMEs File GSTR 1 On Due Date
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like