Samsung Releases Fifth One UI 9 Beta Update for Galaxy S26 Series

Samsung has officially started rolling out the fifth One UI 9 beta update for its flagship Galaxy S26 lineup. The new software build brings several performance bug fixes and system stability improvements to eligible devices in India, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Based on Google Android 17 operating system, the firmware update arrives nearly a month after the previous beta release. The update weighs roughly 1.1GB and includes the August 2026 Android security patch, addressing over 50 security vulnerabilities.

Key Takeaways

The fifth One UI 9 beta update is now live for Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra users enrolled in the beta program.

The download package size is approximately 1.1GB and includes firmware version ending in ZZH6.

The update delivers the August 2026 security patch alongside fixes for camera lag, screen flickering, and app crashes.

Indian users can download the software update directly through the phone Settings menu.

The latest release focuses on fixing critical user interface bugs reported by software testers. Samsung addressed an issue where the Settings app froze or displayed a blank white screen. The camera app widget on the lock screen, which previously suffered from slow startup speeds and black screen glitches, now launches smoothly.

In addition, Samsung fixed display misalignment issues inside the default Video Editor and Photo Editor tools. Users who faced problems adding 1×1 size shortcuts on their home screen bottom bar can now place icons without errors. The floating navigation bar inside the Phone app and blank screen occurrences in the My Files app also received fixes. System-wide screen flickering and intermittent Wi-Fi connection errors have been resolved to improve network stability.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series users in India can enroll in the beta program through the Samsung Members application. Once registered, users can install the update by opening the Settings app, navigating to Software update, and selecting Download and install. The company plans to release the stable One UI 9 update globally after finishing the current testing cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which devices are eligible for the fifth One UI 9 beta update?

A1. The update is currently available for the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones enrolled in the beta program.

Q2. How big is the download size for One UI 9 Beta 5?

A2. The package size is approximately 1.1GB, varying slightly depending on the specific phone model.

Q3. Does the fifth beta update include the latest security patch?

A3. Yes, the update includes the August 2026 Android security patch, which fixes dozens of security flaws.

Q4. How can users in India download the new beta software?

A4. Users enrolled via the Samsung Members app can go to Settings, tap Software update, and click Check for updates to start the installation.