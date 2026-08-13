Google Launches Pixel 11 Smartphone Series in India Starting at Rs 89,999

Google launched its new smartphone lineup in India, featuring the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the folding Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The lineup starts at Rs 89,999 for the standard Pixel 11, while the Pixel 11 Pro costs Rs 1,19,999, the Pixel 11 Pro XL sells for Rs 1,34,999, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold tops out at Rs 1,86,999. All four models run on the 2nm Google Tensor G6 processor and come with on-device Gemini Nano artificial intelligence features.

Key Takeaways

Lineup includes Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold with prices starting from Rs 89,999 in India.

Powered by the new Google Tensor G6 chipset paired with Titan M3 security coprocessor.

Baseline storage starts at 256GB paired with a minimum of 12GB RAM to support artificial intelligence operations.

Introduces HiLight, an active LED notification feature on the camera island for glanceable alerts on Pro models.

Pixelsnap built-in magnetic wireless charging supports up to 25W Qi 2.2 charging.

Google updated the exterior across the entire product range. The signature camera bar is now 40 percent thinner on the base Pixel 11, allowing the phone to rest flatter on flat surfaces. The base model gets a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Pro variants feature Super Actua panels reaching up to 3,600 nits peak brightness with improved scratch resistance. Google removed the 128GB storage choice this year. As a result, the base Pixel 11 carries 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, while the Pro variants pack 16GB RAM.

Camera capabilities received hardware updates across all four models. The base Pixel 11 has a 48-megapixel main camera that lets in 56 percent more light compared to previous models, alongside a 10.5-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 10.8-megapixel 5x telephoto camera with up to 30x Super Zoom. Meanwhile, the Pro models sport a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 120x Pro Zoom. On the front, Pro buyers get a 42-megapixel selfie camera.

A new hardware feature called HiLight arrives on the Pro variants. HiLight uses custom LED lights embedded around the camera flash to display subtle visual cues. When users place the phone screen down on a surface, these lights glow in specific colors to signal incoming calls from priority contacts or show when Gemini processes a query.

The flagship Pixel 11 Pro Fold features a redesigned hinge mechanism that allows the device to fold completely flat. It includes a 6.5-inch outer display and an 8-inch inner folding display. The foldable device carries a 4,750mAh battery, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

All devices in the series carry an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and promise over 30 hours of battery life under normal use. Pre-orders in India begin immediately through major retail partners and online marketplaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Pixel 11 series in India?

A1. The Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999 for the 256GB variant in India.

Q2. Which processor powers the Pixel 11 smartphones?

A2. The Google Tensor G6 processor powers all four phones in the Pixel 11 series.

Q3. What is the HiLight feature on Pixel 11 Pro models?

A3. HiLight uses LED lights around the camera flash to display customizable visual alerts for calls and Gemini AI activity when the phone sits face down.

Q4. Does the Pixel 11 series support wireless charging?

A4. Yes, the phones support Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging up to 25W using Qi 2.2 standards.