OPPO Reno16 Series and Bubble Camera Companion Go on Sale in India From July 9

OPPO India starts the first official sale of its latest smartphone lineup, the Reno16 series, along with the Bubble camera companion on July 9, 2026. The new series includes two models, the Reno16 and the Reno16c. Consumers across India can buy these products online via Amazon, Flipkart, and the official OPPO e-store, as well as through mainline retail outlets. The company targets a generation looking for advanced imaging and helpful digital tools by focusing on specialized portrait features and hardware design.

Key Takeaways

The Reno16 series and OPPO Bubble go on sale across India starting July 9, 2026.

Retail prices start at INR 46,999 for the Reno16c and INR 61,999 for the standard Reno16.

Launch offers include up to 10% bank cashback, zero down payment options for 18 months, and a 50% discount on the Enco Buds3 Pro+.

The smartphones feature a 50MP portrait camera, 4K 60fps HDR video recording, and custom 3D glass styling.

The standard OPPO Reno16 comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs INR 61,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at INR 67,999. The more affordable OPPO Reno16c offers three choices: an 8GB + 128GB model at INR 46,999, an 8GB + 256GB model at INR 49,999, and a 12GB + 256GB configuration at INR 55,999. Both phones use a unique HoloVerse 3D design on the rear panel and feature a 50MP primary portrait camera paired with a 3.5x telephoto lens. The software runs on ColorOS 16, which brings tools like AI Remix Collage, AI Eraser, and AI Unblur to help fix photos instantly.

Launching alongside the phones is the OPPO Bubble, the brand’s first dedicated smart camera companion, priced at INR 7,999. This circular device has a 1.73-inch AMOLED preview display, a magnetic attachment mechanism, and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It functions as a wireless remote view screen, making it easier for solo video creators to frame their rear-camera shots.

Buyers can secure up to 10% instant cashback when using credit cards from participating banks or via UPI transactions. Finance partners offer zero down payment schemes lasting up to 18 months. Trade-in deals provide an exchange bonus of up to INR 5,000, and retail boxes include 180 days of free screen damage protection. Customers who bundle a Reno16 phone with the Enco Buds3 Pro+ get a flat 50% discount on the wireless earbuds.

OPPO India entered the local market in 2014 and manages its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. The manufacturer runs a massive 110-acre production plant in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where optimized assembly lines build localized models for the Indian market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the OPPO Reno16 series in India?

A1. The Reno16 series starts at INR 46,999 for the base Reno16c model (8GB+128GB) and goes up to INR 67,999 for the top-end Reno16 model (12GB+256GB).

Q2. Where can I buy the OPPO Reno16 and OPPO Bubble?

A2. You can purchase them on Amazon, Flipkart, the official OPPO E-store, and major mainline retail brick-and-mortar stores across India.

Q3. What exactly is the OPPO Bubble and how much does it cost?

A3. The OPPO Bubble is a handy camera accessory priced at INR 7,999. It features a 1.73-inch AMOLED preview screen and connects wirelessly to your phone to assist with framing photos and videos.

Q4. What bank and finance offers are available during the first sale?

A4. Customers can get up to 10% cashback on select credit cards and UPI payments, zero down payment schemes for up to 18 months, and a 50% discount on the Enco Buds3 Pro+.