OPPO Launches Reno16 Series in India with HoloVerse 3D Design and Advanced AI Camera Features

OPPO India expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup today with the official launch of the Reno16 Series, featuring the Reno16 5G and Reno16c 5G. The new smartphones introduce India’s first HoloVerse 3D Design alongside a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera and an array of integrated artificial intelligence tools powered by ColorOS 16. Aimed squarely at creators and young consumers, the devices bring hardware and software features meant to simplify mobile photography and daily productivity. The company also announced the OPPO Bubble, a dedicated smart camera companion accessory, and the OPPO Enco Air5 wireless earbuds.

Key Takeaways

India’s First HoloVerse 3D Design: Features a unique naked-eye 3D visual effect, particularly visible on the Starry White variant.

Features a unique naked-eye 3D visual effect, particularly visible on the Starry White variant. Advanced Camera Hardware: Both models include a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens and a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera.

Both models include a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens and a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera. Massive Battery Capacities: The Reno16 packs a 6700mAh battery, while the Reno16c features a larger 7000mAh cell, both supporting 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The Reno16 packs a 6700mAh battery, while the Reno16c features a larger 7000mAh cell, both supporting 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. ColorOS 16 AI Capabilities: Introduces AI Mind Pilot, which unifies multiple large language models on one screen, and a physical AI Snap Key for fast utility access.

Introduces AI Mind Pilot, which unifies multiple large language models on one screen, and a physical AI Snap Key for fast utility access. Eco-System Additions: Launches alongside the OPPO Bubble camera preview accessory for INR 7,999 and the OPPO Enco Air5 earbuds for INR 3,299.

The design language of the Reno16 Series relies on a dual-layer optical structure and microlenses to make graphics look like they float below the back panel surface. In terms of physical protection, the lineup achieves a high level of environmental sealing with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The base Reno16 offers a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a thickness of 8.22mm, while the Reno16c provides a 6.57-inch adaptive refresh rate display at 8.44mm thickness.

For performance, OPPO uses two separate 4nm processors. The standard Reno16 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform, which offers a 27% increase in CPU speed over previous configurations. Meanwhile, the Reno16c uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset paired with up to 24GB of total RAM through virtual expansion.

The photography setup utilizes Natural Tone Imaging to process skin colors accurately across changing environments. On the software side, features like AI Remix Collage allow users to combine videos and images into social-media layouts quickly. For audio enthusiasts, the companion Enco Air5 earbuds provide active noise cancellation up to 52dB and a total runtime of up to 54 hours when using the charging case.

The Reno16 5G starts at INR 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the Reno16c 5G enters the market at INR 46,999 for its 8GB + 128GB configuration. Sales for both phones and the OPPO Bubble begin on July 9, 2026, whereas the Enco Air5 hits retail shelves today, July 2.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the OPPO Reno16 Series in India?

A1. The Reno16 5G costs INR 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and INR 67,999 for the 12GB + 256GB choice. The Reno16c 5G costs INR 46,999 for 8GB + 128GB, INR 49,999 for 8GB + 256GB, and INR 55,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant.

Q2. What are the battery capacities and charging speeds for these devices?

A2. The standard Reno16 features a 6700mAh battery, while the Reno16c has a 7000mAh battery. Both models support 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging.

Q3. What is the function of the OPPO Bubble accessory?

A3. The OPPO Bubble is a 27.5g magnetic accessory with a built-in 1.73-inch AMOLED display. It serves as a real-time viewfinder mirror and wireless remote so users can frame selfies perfectly using the higher-quality rear cameras.

Q4. When will the Reno16 Series be available for retail purchase?

A4. The smartphones and the OPPO Bubble go on sale starting July 9, 2026, across Amazon, Flipkart, the OPPO e-store, and offline partner stores. The Enco Air5 is available starting today, July 2.