Marshall Launches Milton A.N.C. On-Ear Headphones With 80-Hour Playtime In India

Marshall today introduced the Milton A.N.C. wireless on-ear headphones in India, bringing a blend of high-end audio performance and extreme battery endurance to music listeners. The headphones offer up to 80 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, decreasing to a still lengthy 50-plus hours when active noise cancellation (ANC) is turned on. Marshall Group engineered this model with a focus on portability and everyday durability, packing long-lasting power into a compact on-ear design.

Key Takeaways

Battery Performance: Provides 80 hours of standard wireless playtime and over 50 hours with ANC active.

Provides 80 hours of standard wireless playtime and over 50 hours with ANC active. Real-Time Sound Tuning: Employs adaptive noise cancellation alongside automated Adaptive Loudness to match surrounding noise.

Employs adaptive noise cancellation alongside automated Adaptive Loudness to match surrounding noise. Upgraded Driver System: Incorporates custom 32 mm drivers tuned to provide expanded bass and treble extension.

Incorporates custom 32 mm drivers tuned to provide expanded bass and treble extension. Sustainable Structure: Built using 42% recycled material by weight and utilizes a repairable architecture with a replaceable battery.

Built using 42% recycled material by weight and utilizes a repairable architecture with a replaceable battery. Pricing and Availability: Goes on sale across India starting July 2 for INR 19,999.

Adaptive ANC and Custom Acoustic Engineering

The Marshall Milton A.N.C. marks a clear shift in how the brand builds its on-ear audio line-up. Compared to older models like the Major V, Marshall increased the ear cushion size significantly. This design choice enhances natural passive noise isolation and traps sound more effectively. The ear pads feature soft memory foam covered in textured leather surfaces, joined by square-shaped TPU molded ear caps and powder-coated metal arms for comfortable extended listening sessions.

To deliver clear calls and block environmental distractions, Marshall integrated six optimally placed internal and external microphones. These microphones work with next-generation adaptive ANC algorithms to analyze external sounds in real time and modify attenuation settings automatically. Listeners can easily switch to Transparency mode with a physical button when they need to hear traffic or platform announcements.

Internally, the custom-tuned 32 mm dynamic drivers deliver high-resolution audio with an expanded frequency response range of 20Hz to 40 kHz. Marshall also introduced its proprietary Soundstage spatial audio algorithm, which expands the stereo width and depth via the companion mobile application. Furthermore, an Adaptive Loudness feature automatically tweaks the audio frequency balance when volume levels shift, maintaining a rich bass and mid-range response even at quieter volumes.

Future-Proof Connectivity and Local Pricing

The headset supports advanced wireless standards, utilizing Bluetooth 6.0 hardware with LE-Audio capabilities. It handles a wide range of Bluetooth codecs, making it compatible with standard SBC and AAC alongside high-bitrate options like LC3 and LDAC.

Marshall also prioritized product longevity. The physical build comprises 42% recycled plastics and metals by weight, utilizing post-consumer materials like recycled aluminum alloys and TPU. To prevent e-waste, the design accommodates direct repairs and features a completely replaceable battery cell. For physical control, a customizable M-button on the ear cup allows users to navigate equalizer profiles, trigger voice assistants, or open a Spotify playlist without unlocking their phone.

The Marshall Milton A.N.C. officially hits Indian stores on July 2, carrying a retail price tag of INR 19,999. It will be available on the official Marshall website, major digital retail portals, and physical consumer electronic stores nationwide.

FAQs

Q1. What is the retail price of the Marshall Milton A.N.C. headphones in India and where can I buy them?

A1. The headphones cost INR 19,999 in India. You can purchase them starting July 2, 2026, through the official Marshall website, prominent e-commerce retail platforms, and major physical retail stores across the country.

Q2. How long does the battery last on a single charge?

A2. The Milton A.N.C. delivers up to 80 hours of wireless playback time when noise cancellation is turned off. With adaptive noise cancellation enabled, the battery provides over 50 hours of continuous use. A full recharge takes approximately 120 minutes.

Q3. Which audio codecs and Bluetooth versions do these headphones support?

A3. These headphones feature Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity with LE-Audio. They are fully compatible with SBC, AAC, LC3, and high-resolution LDAC audio codecs.

Q4. Can the battery inside the Marshall Milton A.N.C. be replaced?

A4. Yes, the Milton A.N.C. is engineered for a longer product lifespan and features a repairable construction that includes a user-replaceable internal battery.

Q5. What does the customizable M-Button do?

A5. The physical M-button can be programmed to perform multiple tasks, such as switching between ANC and Transparency modes, toggling the Soundstage spatial audio setting, swapping preset EQ profiles, or launching a specific Spotify playlist via voice commands.