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OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India

By Gauri
5 Min Read
OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom debuts in India

OPPO just launched the Find X9 Ultra in India. This phone skips the usual digital zoom tricks and uses real glass to get close to your subject. The big news is the Quintuple Prism Periscope system. It’s a hardware setup that gives you a real 10x optical zoom, all packed into a slim 29mm camera module. Light bounces through five prisms, which means you get a 230mm equivalent focal length. So, you keep sharpness and detail, without the usual digital mush you see on most phones.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • 10x Optical Zoom: The world’s first quintuple prism structure delivers long-range zoom while keeping the camera module compact.
  • Dual 200MP Cameras: Features a 200MP main sensor and a 200MP 3x telephoto lens for high-resolution portraits.
  • Hasselblad Collaboration: Includes the New-Generation Hasselblad Master Camera System for natural color reproduction.
  • Massive Battery: A 7,050mAh silicon-carbon battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
  • Flagship Power: Runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Engineering the 10x optical zoom

Most high-end phones use a single prism in their periscope lenses. That works for a bit of zoom, but if you want more, the phone gets bulky fast. OPPO’s answer? Stack five prisms together. That’s the Quintuple Prism Reflection Periscope Structure.

Here, light bounces five times before it reaches the 50MP sensor. That folds the optical path, so you get more zoom without a thicker phone. If you like shooting wildlife or concerts from far away, you’ll notice the difference. The background looks natural, and you keep the fine details. Digital zoom just can’t match that.

Keeping long-range shots steady is tough. At 10x zoom, even a small shake ruins your photo. OPPO uses Sensor Shift optical stabilization here. Instead of moving the lens, the sensor itself shifts to cancel out your hand movements. It works. Your shots stay sharp.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra with 10x optical zoom

Hasselblad Master Camera System

The 10x periscope is just one of four cameras. The main one is 200MP, using Sony’s LYTIA 901 sensor. That helps with dynamic range in normal lighting. There’s also a 200MP 3x telephoto lens with a big 1/1.28-inch sensor. Handy for close-ups and portraits in low light. You also get a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP selfie camera. So, plenty of options.

OPPO is still working with Hasselblad for color tuning and image processing. The LUMO Image Engine takes care of exposure and detail. But OPPO says the software is just there to polish things up. The real aim is to get as much info as possible from the lenses, so your photos don’t end up looking fake or over-processed.

Performance and Availability

Under the hood, the Find X9 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Inside, you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The screen is a big 6.82-inch QHD+ AMOLED, with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits brightness. The battery is 7,050mAh, using silicon-carbon tech. That means more power in less space. You can use it all day, maybe longer, without worrying.nd the OPPO online store. While official India pricing will be confirmed shortly, the device is positioned as a premium flagship for creators who prioritize optical performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the benefit of the 10x optical zoom over digital zoom?

A. Optical zoom uses physical lens elements to magnify the image, preserving all the original detail. Digital zoom simply crops and enlarges the center of a photo, which usually results in blurry or grainy images.

Q. Does the Find X9 Ultra support 4K video on all lenses?

A. Yes, every lens on the device, including the 10x periscope and the ultra-wide, supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording.

Q. What is Triple Active Optical Alignment?

A. It is a high-precision manufacturing process where the lens, sensor, and prisms are aligned in real-time during assembly to ensure the optical path is perfectly straight for maximum sharpness.

Q. How does the silicon-carbon battery differ from regular batteries?

A. Silicon-carbon technology allows for a much higher capacity (7,050mAh) without increasing the physical size or weight of the battery compared to standard lithium-ion versions.

Q. Is the phone water-resistant?

A. The Find X9 Ultra comes with an IP66 rating, providing protection against dust and high-pressure water jets.

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ByGauri
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Gauri, a graduate in Computer Applications from MDU, Rohtak, and a tech journalist for 4 years, excels in covering diverse tech topics. Her contributions have been integral in earning Tech Bharat a spot in the top tech news sources list last year. Gauri is known for her clear, informative writing style and her ability to explain complex concepts in an accessible manner.
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