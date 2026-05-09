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Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand

Blunt introduces the VOLT X, a 240W USB-C cable featuring a built-in phone stand and 90-degree connector for ₹999, targeting India's fast-charging market.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable with integrated phone stand

Blunt, an Indian accessory brand, just launched the VOLT X USB-C to USB-C fast charging cable in New Delhi on May 5, 2026. Price is ₹999. It’s not just a power cord. It doubles as a phone holder. If you watch videos or join video calls while charging, this is for you. One cable, two jobs—charge your device and prop it up at the same time.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Supports up to 240W Power Delivery (PD 3.1) for laptops, tablets, and phones.
  • Features a hidden, foldable stand built directly into the cable connector.
  • Uses a right-angle USB-C design to reduce port strain and improve grip.
  • Constructed with a flat, braided, tangle-resistant exterior for better longevity.
  • Priced at ₹999 and available through major retail channels in India.

The hardware uses the latest PD 3.1 standard, which allows it to handle the high energy requirements of modern laptops and high-end smartphones. While many standard cables cap out at 60W or 100W, the 240W capacity means this single cord can fast-charge almost any USB-C device currently on the market. The flat braided design helps prevent the common problem of wires tangling in bags, a frequent complaint among commuters and students.

Blunt launches VOLT X 240W USB-C cable

A stand-out feature is the right-angle or 90-degree connector. This orientation is particularly helpful for mobile gamers and people who watch movies in landscape mode, as the wire points downward rather than sticking out from the side of the phone. This physical layout helps prevent the internal wires from fraying over time, which is the most common cause of cable failure.

Puneet Gulati, the founder of Blunt, mentioned during the launch that the product addresses the daily needs of people who multitask. He noted that by adding a foldable stand to a high-performance cable, the brand aims to make technology more practical and affordable for the Indian audience. The “invisible” stand folds flat when not in use, so it does not add bulk to the cable when you carry it in a pocket or laptop sleeve.

Blunt is an emerging player in the Indian electronics space, focusing on durable mobile peripherals like power banks, chargers, and data cables. With the VOLT X, they are competing in a crowded market by adding physical utility that standard cables lack. The product is now live on their official website and various partner e-commerce platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Can the VOLT X charge a MacBook or high-end Windows laptop?

A. Yes. Because it supports the 240W Power Delivery 3.1 standard, it can provide full-speed charging for any laptop that accepts power via a USB-C port, provided you use a compatible wall adapter.

Q. Is the stand strong enough to hold a large smartphone?

A. The built-in foldable stand is designed to support standard and “Plus” sized smartphones in a horizontal viewing position. It removes the need to lean your phone against books or water bottles while watching content.

Q. What makes a right-angle connector better than a straight one?

A. A right-angle connector sits flush against the device. This makes the phone more comfortable to hold while playing games and reduces the bending force on the cable neck, which usually extends the life of the accessory.

Q. Does this cable support data transfer?

A. Yes, the VOLT X functions as a high-speed data sync cable in addition to its 240W charging capabilities, making it suitable for transferring files between phones and computers.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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