Finvasia launches jAI voice assistant for personal finance on jUMPP app

Finvasia has just launched jAI, a voice-based AI assistant for personal finance. You’ll find it inside the jUMPP app, which Finvasia built with YES Bank. The idea is simple. Forget tapping through endless menus. Now you can just talk to jAI to check your spending, set a budget, or get savings tips on the spot.

Key Takeaways

Voice Interaction : You can just speak to manage your money. No more typing in numbers or wrestling with complicated dashboards.

: You can just speak to manage your money. No more typing in numbers or wrestling with complicated dashboards. Multi-Agent Tech : The AI splits up the work. One agent looks at your credit, another checks your income, and so on.

: The AI splits up the work. One agent looks at your credit, another checks your income, and so on. Bilingual Support : At launch, jAI speaks both Hindi and English. That should make it easier for more people across India to use.

: At launch, jAI speaks both Hindi and English. That should make it easier for more people across India to use. Proactive Alerts : The AI watches your spending and warns you if you’re about to blow your budget.

: The AI watches your spending and warns you if you’re about to blow your budget. Banking Partnership: You can open a zero-balance savings account with YES Bank right in the app. It takes just a few minutes.

Conversational Money Management

The jAI tool functions as a personal finance companion rather than a standard chatbot. It uses a multi-agent AI architecture where different digital agents focus on specific areas like expense tracking, long-term planningjAI isn’t just another chatbot. It acts more like a finance buddy. Different AI agents handle things like tracking your expenses, planning for the long term, or helping you save. They work together to give you a clear view of your money. Most apps feel too technical or stiff. This one tries to fix that. spending, it sends a nudge to the user. It also flags when someone is getting close to their pre-set budget limits or suggests specific ways to save money based on current habits.

Focus on Financial Inclusion

Finvasia says jAI is for everyone, but especially for India’s middle class, where building wealth isn’t always easy. By offering both Hindi and English, they’re hoping to make things simpler for people who aren’t financial experts. The idea is to turn your daily money data into something useful, just by talking.

The jUMPP app itself is a comprehensive financial hub. Beyond the AI buddy, it allows users to open a YES Bank savings account, invest in mutual funds or digital gold, and apply for instant loans. The platform runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and follows the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules 2025 to keep user data secure. Finvasia holds an ISO 27001:2022 certification and operates an NBFC under license N-06.00609.

Related FAQs

Q. What is jAI and how does it work?

A. jAI is a voice-to-voice AI assistant integrated into the jUMPP app. It allows you to manage your money by talking to it. It uses specialized AI agents to track expenses and give financial advice based on your voice commands.

Q. Which languages does jAI support?

A. Currently, jAI supports Hindi and English. Finvasia has stated they plan to add more Indian languages in the future to help more users access financial tools.

Q. Is my financial data safe with jAI?

A. Yes, the platform is built on secure AWS infrastructure with encrypted data systems. It follows the DPDP Rules 2025 and is PCI DSS compliant to ensure high levels of data protection.

Q. How do I get access to the jAI voice assistant?

A. You can access jAI by downloading the jUMPP app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Once inside the app, you can start talking to the finance buddy to manage your budget.