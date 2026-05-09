Zebronics launches Juke Bar 9920 soundbar with 900W output and Dolby Atmos

Zebronics, the Chennai based consumer electronics brand, has expanded its audio portfolio with the release of the Juke Bar 9920 soundbar in India. The new model is the first Indian soundbar to offer a 900W RMS output, aiming to provide a high volume audio experience for home entertainment. It features a 30.48cm wireless subwoofer and supports 7.1.2 channel surround sound through Dolby Atmos technology.

Key Takeaways

Total Power Output : The system delivers 900W RMS, with 540W from the soundbar and 360W from the subwoofer.

: The system delivers 900W RMS, with 540W from the soundbar and 360W from the subwoofer. Subwoofer Specs : Includes a 12-inch (30.48cm) wireless subwoofer designed for deep bass.

: Includes a 12-inch (30.48cm) wireless subwoofer designed for deep bass. Audio Channels : Supports 7.1.2 channel audio using 9 drivers in the main unit and Dolby Atmos.

: Supports 7.1.2 channel audio using 9 drivers in the main unit and Dolby Atmos. Connectivity : Offers Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical IN, USB, and AUX ports.

: Offers Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI eARC, Optical IN, USB, and AUX ports. Pricing and Availability: Launched at an introductory price of Rs 32,999 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Zebronics website.

Technical details and audio engineering

The Juke Bar 9920 utilizes Zebronics’ own ZEB AcoustiMax technology to create a multi dimensional audio environment. The main soundbar unit houses 9 high performance drivers that manage mid range and high frequency sounds. This setup is paired with a large 12-inch wireless subwoofer that handles low frequency audio to provide room shaking bass.

For connectivity, the device uses Bluetooth version 5.3 for wireless streaming from smartphones or tablets. Users can also connect to their televisions via the HDMI eARC port to access Dolby Atmos content. Other physical inputs include an optical port for digital audio and a 3.5mm AUX jack for older devices. The soundbar also includes a USB port that supports MP3 files from drives up to 32GB.

The design is intended for versatility, featuring an LED display for status updates and a wall mountable chassis. The remote control allows users to toggle between different equalizer modes such as Music, Movie, News, and Sports.

Brand background

Founded in 1997, Zebronics has grown from a computer peripheral supplier into a broad consumer electronics company. Based in Chennai, the brand operates under a philosophy of providing products at accessible price points. Pradeep Doshi, Director and Co-Founder, stated that the Juke Bar 9920 represents the brand’s efforts in audio engineering to bring cinematic sound into Indian households.

The Juke Bar 9920 joins a competitive market of home audio solutions in India. By offering a 900W output, Zebronics is targeting consumers who prioritize power and bass in their home theater setups.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. Does the Zebronics Juke Bar 9920 support 4K pass through?

A. The official specifications confirm HDMI eARC support, which allows the soundbar to receive high quality audio from a TV, but it does not explicitly list HDMI pass through for video sources.

Q. Can I connect the subwoofer to the soundbar without wires?

A. Yes, the 12-inch subwoofer connects wirelessly to the main soundbar unit, requiring only a power outlet to function.

Q. What is the warranty period for this soundbar?

A. The Zebronics Juke Bar 9920 typically comes with a 1 year official manufacturer warranty in India.

Q. Does it work with voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant?

A. While the soundbar has Bluetooth v5.3 for streaming, it does not have built in smart voice assistants or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Q. How do I enable Dolby Atmos on this device?

A. Dolby Atmos is available when connecting a compatible TV via the HDMI eARC port using a high speed HDMI cable.