Lyne Originals rolls out new earbuds and a fast car charger in India

Lyne Originals is adding to its Startup Series lineup with two new wireless earbuds and a high-speed car charger. The Startup 70 TWS, Startup 68 TWS, and Startup 80 car charger all landed on May 11, 2026. If you’re someone who needs long battery life or fast charging on the go, these are aimed right at you.

Key Highlights

Startup 70 TWS : Features 3D audio and 47ms low latency for gaming.

: Features 3D audio and 47ms low latency for gaming. Startup 68 TWS : Includes Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) with a quad-mic system.

: Includes Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) with a quad-mic system. Startup 80 Charger : Delivers 145W total output via dual USB and Type-C ports.

: Delivers 145W total output via dual USB and Type-C ports. Battery Life : Both earbud models provide up to 60 hours of total music playback.

: Both earbud models provide up to 60 hours of total music playback. Pricing: Products are priced between ₹449 and ₹699.

New audio gear for gamers and callers

The Startup 70, or CoolPods 16 Pro if you prefer, is built for gamers. Bluetooth V5.1 keeps your connection steady. There’s a dedicated mode that drops lag to 47ms. That’s quick enough to keep your audio in sync with the action, so you’re not left guessing in fast-paced games. You also get spatial 3D sound, which makes music and movies feel a bit more alive.

If calls matter more to you, the Startup 68 (also called CoolPods 15 Pro) has Environmental Noise Cancellation. Four built-in silicon mics help cut out background noise. Bluetooth V6.0 means you get a stronger connection, even if you wander a bit further from your phone. Both earbuds charge over Type-C and come in three colors. Small detail, but it’s nice to have options.

High wattage charging for road trips

The Startup 80, or Piston 17 C, is Lyne’s new car charger. It pushes out 145W total, so you can charge a laptop and a phone at full speed. There’s one USB port and one Type-C port. It works with Power Delivery and Quick Charge, so you’re covered for most devices. They even throw in a USB to Type-C cable, which saves you from buying an extra one. Always a plus.

Brand background and availability

Lyne Originals is an Indian consumer electronics brand that specializes in affordable mobile peripherals. The company managesLyne Originals is an Indian brand focused on affordable mobile gear. They already sell neckbands, smartwatches, and chargers. With these new Startup Series products, they’re clearly going after the budget crowd who want good specs without spending a fortune. for purchase through the company’s network of offline retail stores across various states in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the total battery backup of the new Lyne Startup earbuds?

A1. Both the Startup 70 and Startup 68 TWS earbuds offer a total of 60 hours of music playback time including the charging case.

Q2. Can the Startup 80 car charger charge a laptop?

A2. Yes, with a 145W output and Power Delivery support, the Startup 80 can charge most laptops that accept Type-C charging.

Q3. Does the Startup 68 come with noise cancellation for music?

A3. The Startup 68 features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) which improves call quality by reducing external noise for the listener on the other end, but it does not feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Q4. Where can I buy these new Lyne Originals products?

A4. The products are currently available through leading offline retail outlets and mobile accessory shops across India.

Q5. Which model is better for mobile gaming?

A5. The Startup 70 is the preferred choice for gamers as it features a dedicated 47ms low latency mode to prevent audio delay.