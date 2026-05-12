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Honda Motorcycle India announces voluntary recall for CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda Motorcycle India recalls CB1000 Hornet SP bikes made between Sep 2024 and Aug 2025 to fix fuel hose and engine oil issues. Repairs are free of cost.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
Honda Motorcycle India announces voluntary recall for CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is recalling the CB1000 Hornet SP. If your bike was built between September 30, 2024 and August 22, 2025, it might be affected. The company says there are two technical issues that could mess with performance or safety. You’ll need to take your bike to a BigWing Topline dealer for a check and, if needed, some new parts.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Affected Models: CB1000 Hornet SP units built between September 30, 2024, and August 22, 2025.
  • Technical Issues: Concerns regarding fuel feed hose routing and varying engine oil consumption levels.
  • Service Cost: All inspections and repairs are free, regardless of the bike’s warranty status.
  • Notification: BigWing Topline dealers will contact customers via call, email, or SMS.
  • Verification: Owners can check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the official Honda website.

Honda Motorcycle India

Understanding the Technical Faults

The main problem is the fuel feed hose. Honda’s engineers found the hose might not be routed quite right. If it isn’t fixed, it could come loose while you’re riding. That means possible leaks or fuel supply trouble.

The other issue is with the engine. Some bikes use more oil than they should. Honda says this comes down to certain internal parts used during that production run. If your bike isn’t performing to spec, the dealer will swap out the affected engine parts. They want to keep that 155 bhp and make sure your engine stays healthy.

Action Plan for Owners

Honda’s handling the recall through its BigWing Topline centers. You’ll find these in places like Gurugram, Mumbai, and Delhi. The company will contact you, but you don’t have to wait. Just punch your 17-digit VIN into the Honda 2 Wheelers India website and check if your bike’s on the list. I’d do that first, honestly.

Want to skip the wait at the service center? Book your appointment ahead of time. The CB1000 Hornet SP isn’t your average bike. It’s got the Öhlins TTX36 rear shock, Brembo Stylema brakes, and a bunch of other high-end parts. These checks matter if you want to keep your ride handling the way it should.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How do I know if my Honda CB1000 Hornet SP is part of the recall?

A1. You can visit the official Honda 2 Wheelers India website and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the dedicated recall section. Additionally, authorized BigWing Topline dealers will contact affected owners via SMS, email, or phone calls.

Q2. Will I have to pay for the engine part replacements or the fuel hose fix?

A2. No. Honda has confirmed that all inspections and necessary corrective actions, including the replacement of engine components, will be done free of cost.

Q3. My bike is out of warranty. Am I still eligible for the free repair?

A3. Yes. The company is carrying out these repairs free of cost for all affected units, regardless of their current warranty status.

Q4. What happens if I ignore the recall?

A4. Ignoring the recall could lead to suboptimal engine performance due to oil consumption issues or potential safety risks if the fuel feed hose becomes unsecured during operation.

Q5. Where should I take my motorcycle for the recall work?

A5. The inspection and repairs are being conducted exclusively at Honda’s authorized BigWing Topline dealerships across India.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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