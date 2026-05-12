Honda NX500 with E-Clutch Arrives in India at Rs 7.44 Lakh

Honda has just launched the NX500 adventure tourer in India, now with its E-Clutch tech. Price? Rs 7.43,900 ex-showroom. This is the first time you’ll see the E-Clutch in a mid-weight bike here. You’ll still need to head to a BigWing dealership if you want one. The bike itself hasn’t changed much under the skin, but the new clutch system is meant to make city riding less of a hassle. If you’ve ever been stuck in stop-and-go traffic, you’ll get why that matters.

Key Takeaways

The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is priced at Rs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

The E-Clutch system allows for gear changes and stopping without using the clutch lever.

The motorcycle weighs 199 kg, which is 3 kg more than the standard manual version.

It retains the 471cc parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp and 43 Nm of torque.

Bookings are now open at Honda BigWing dealerships across India.

Electronic Clutch Technology and Mechanics

The NX500 sits in that sweet spot for adventure bikes. It’s built for highways, but you can take it off-road if you want. The big news here is the E-Clutch. It’s an electronic system that takes care of the clutch for you. You still shift gears with your foot, but the bike handles the clutch work when you start, stop, or change gears. No more stalling if you forget to pull the lever at a red light. Handy, especially if you’re new to big bikes or just tired of constant clutch work.

For purists who prefer traditional operation, the physical clutch lever remains on the handlebar. Riders can ovIf you’re a purist, don’t worry. The regular clutch lever is still there. You can grab it any time and ride the old-fashioned way. The E-Clutch uses a couple of small electric motors inside the engine cover. These motors work off signals from the engine speed, throttle, and gear position. It’s all automatic, but you’re still in control if you want to be.s motor delivers 47 bhp at 8,600 rpm and a peak torque of 43 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. Despite the new technology, the performance figures stay the same as the standard NX500.

The chassis uses a steel diamond frame. Up front, you get 41mm Showa upside-down forks. There’s a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. Brakes? Dual 296mm discs at the front, single 240mm disc at the back, and dual-channel ABS. Wheels are 19-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, both alloys. The tyres have a block pattern, so you can handle a bit of everything—tarmac or dirt.

Features and Digital Connectivity

Honda has equipped the NX500 with a 5-inch full-colYou get a 5-inch full-color TFT screen. It’s easy to read, even in bright sunlight, thanks to optical bonding. The screen supports Honda RoadSync. Pair your phone with Bluetooth and you can get turn-by-turn navigation, take calls, or control your music—all from the left handlebar switches. It’s pretty practical if you use your bike for daily rides or longer trips.ue Control, which acts as a traction control system to prevent rear-wheel slip on greasy or gravel-filled roads. The lighting is entirely LED, featuring a signature headlight design intended to improve visibility during night rides.

FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the Honda NX500 E-Clutch in India?

A1. The Honda NX500 E-Clutch is launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7,43,900.

Q2. Can I still use the manual clutch lever on the E-Clutch version?

A2. Yes, the motorcycle retains a traditional clutch lever on the handlebar that allows the rider to take full manual control at any time.

Q3. Does the E-Clutch system increase the weight of the motorcycle?

A3. The E-Clutch system adds approximately 3 kg, bringing the total kerb weight of the bike to 199 kg.

Q4. What are the power figures for the Honda NX500?

A4. The 471cc engine produces 47 bhp of power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.

Q5. Where can I buy the Honda NX500 E-Clutch?

A5. The motorcycle is available exclusively through Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships located in major cities across India.