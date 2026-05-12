Airtel Black Rebrands to One Airtel and Requires Advance Payment for Broadband and DTH

Airtel has started rolling out the new One Airtel branding for its bundled plans. The main change? You now have to pay upfront if you want a new Wi-Fi or DTH connection as part of your bundle. The rest—services and pricing—stays pretty much the same as Airtel Black. But this new name and the clear rule about advance payments show Airtel is tweaking how it handles home bundles.

Key Takeaways

One Airtel is the new name for the bundled service previously known as Airtel Black.

Advance payments are mandatory for new Wi-Fi, DTH, or IPTV connections within the plan.

Existing postpaid mobile users do not have to pay an advance for the SIM itself.

The advance amount is typically ₹2,500, which is fully adjusted against future monthly bills.

Paying the advance amount waives standard installation and hardware fees for the router and set-top box.

Understanding the One Airtel AdvanWith One Airtel, you can put your postpaid mobile, fiber broadband, and DTH or IPTV on one bill. Airtel says this means better customer service and less hassle with payments. If you want a new Wi-Fi or DTH connection, you’ll need to pay ₹2,500 upfront. Don’t worry, it’s not an extra charge. That amount just sits in your account as credit.ser account.

The advance amount covers the cost of hardwThat advance covers your hardware—the Xstream Fiber router and the 4K Android Box for DTH. Pay it, and you skip the usual installation fees, which can hit ₹1,500 if you buy services separately. Want to add a second TV? That’s another ₹500 upfront, but again, it’s just credited to your future bills.ing Airtel Black users will see no immediate changes to their current plans.

However, any modification to their existing service, such as adding a new line or changing the data speed, will trigger a migration to the One Airtel branding. To encourage users to join the bundled service, the company offers a promotional discount of ₹100 when a user combines at least two different service categories, like mobile and broadband.

FAQ

Q1. What is the advance payment amount for One Airtel?

A1. The standard advance payment for new Wi-Fi or DTH connections in a One Airtel plan is ₹2,500, which is adjusted against future bills.

Q2. Does One Airtel charge for installation?

A2. No, installation and hardware charges are waived for customers who opt for the advance payment model when setting up their connection.

Q3. Is the advance payment for One Airtel refundable?

A3. No, the advance payment is non-refundable once the services are activated, as the amount is credited to your account for future bill payments.

Q4. Can I get a One Airtel plan for just one service?

A4. No, you must bundle at least two different Airtel services, such as Postpaid and Fiber or Fiber and DTH, to create a One Airtel account.

Q5. What happens to existing Airtel Black customers?

A5. Existing customers can stay on their current plans, but any change in services will result in an automatic migration to the One Airtel system.