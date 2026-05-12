Sandisk and Crayola Launch Crayon Shaped USB-C Flash Drives for Students in India

Sandisk and Crayola have teamed up to launch USB-C flash drives that look exactly like crayons. You get the familiar Crayola shape, but now it stores your files. The drives are out in India from May 11, 2026. They’re aimed at students, teachers, and parents who want something practical for schoolwork or digital art, but with a bit of fun thrown in. Sandisk handles the tech side, Crayola brings the nostalgia. Simple.

Key Takeaways

Design: The drives feature an iconic crayon shape and signature Crayola box packaging.

The drives feature an iconic crayon shape and signature Crayola box packaging. Capacity: Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

Storage options include 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. Connectivity: Uses a USB-C interface compatible with modern tablets, laptops, and smartphones.

Uses a USB-C interface compatible with modern tablets, laptops, and smartphones. Speed: Performance reaches up to 300 MB/s read speeds using a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port.

Performance reaches up to 300 MB/s read speeds using a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port. Pricing: Prices start at Rs 2,769 for the 64GB model on Amazon India.

Prices start at Rs 2,769 for the 64GB model on Amazon India. Bonus: Each purchase includes a three-month subscription to the Crayola Create & Play app.

You can pick from four colors: Mango Tango, Cerulean Blue, Electric Lime, and Vivid Violet. Maybe use one for homework, another for photos. If you’re in North America, Vivid Violet is only at Walmart until January 2026. Not sure why, but that’s how it is.

Plug the drive in and you’ll see a Crayola icon pop up on your computer. Makes it easy to spot. The drive works with the Sandisk Memory Zone app too. That app lets you back up files and even set a password. If you use Android, you can set it to back up your photos and contacts automatically every time you connect the drive. Handy if you ask me.

Philippe Willams, Director of Business Development at Sandisk, stated that the partnership aims to provide a nostalgic way for generations of creators to preserve their digital work. Rob Spindley, Licensing Director at Crayola, noted that as creativity moves into the digital space, the partnership helps support young artists who save their work on tablets and on computers.

The drives are tough and come with a five-year warranty. They look like toys, but they’re real tech. Sandisk warns there’s a choking hazard for kids under three. So, keep them out of reach if you have little ones around.

Product Specifications and Pricing

You can pick up the SANDISK Crayola USB-C Flash Drive on Amazon. There are three sizes: 64GB for 2,769 INR, 128GB for 3,939 INR, and 256GB for 6,029 INR. If you need a lot of space for art projects or schoolwork, the 256GB is the one to go for. Each drive comes with a 3-month subscription to the Crayola Create & Play app and Thinking Sheets. These are interactive activities for kids. Just a heads up, you have to redeem the offer by December 31, 2027, and you only get one per product.

You also get a three-month trial for the Crayola Create & Play app. The app has activities, coding games, and ‘Thinking Sheets’ to help kids get creative. Just remember, you need to redeem the offer by December 31, 2027.

FAQ

Q1. Which devices are compatible with the Sandisk Crayola flash drive?

A1. These drives use a USB-C connector, making them compatible with modern Android tablets, iPads with USB-C ports, Windows laptops, and MacBooks. They require a USB 3.2 port for maximum performance.

Q2. Is the Crayola Create & Play app subscription free forever?

A2. No, the purchase includes a 3-month free trial. After this period, the subscription will automatically renew at the standard monthly price unless you cancel it in your account settings.

Q3. Can I use this drive to back up my smartphone?

A3. Yes, by using the Sandisk Memory Zone app on an Android device, you can set up automatic or manual backups of your photos, videos, and contacts directly to the flash drive.

Q4. Is the cap of the crayon drive safe for small children?

A4. The drive has a removable cap that poses a choking hazard. It is not a toy and is not recommended for children under three years of age.

Q5. Does the drive work with older USB-A ports?

A5. This specific model is designed for USB-C. To use it with an older USB-A port, you would need a separate USB-C to USB-A adapter, which is not included in the box.