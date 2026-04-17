Amazon India Opens Online AI Store for Smart Gadgets

According to Zeba Khan, director of consumer electronics at Amazon India, the store’s purpose is to provide customers with greater visibility in the ever-changing technology landscape. As per Khan, the AI Store is designed for all sections of India, all the way from the Dibrugarh students to the Nagercoil working professionals.

Key Takeaways:

Amazon India launches a new section for AI-enabled gadgets.

The shop includes eight categories like mobile phones, computers, and televisions.

Technical jargon is replaced with everyday language that detail practical benefits.

Prominent products include Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and HP OmniBook Ultra.

Store experience includes AI shopping companions Rufus and Lens.

How the AI Store Helps Shoppers

The retailer groups merchandise into eight categories with tablets, smartwatches, cameras, and audio gear, among them. Each product page describes a specific AI advantage. For example, a number of recent laptops include a Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

An NPU is a type of processor designed for smart tasks. Compared to previous laptop models, these laptops reduce battery consumption and accelerate processing for tasks that require a high level of creativity. Smartphones available at the store use on-device processing to protect personal data. AI televisions enhance the viewing experience by improving picture quality on the fly. Smartwatches offer personalized health and wellness coaching based on heart rate and activity metrics.

Top Gadgets in the New Store

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a leader in the mobile section. It uses smart tools for real-time call translation and better low-light photos. The OnePlus Nord 6 provides similar features, like language translation, at a mid-range price.

For professional tasks, the OmniBook Ultra employs its NPU for video editing and automation. The Yoga Slim 7x adjusts its performance capabilities based on user activity. It also employs noise cancellation to improve the clarity of virtual meetings.

Other items include the Samsung Vision AI QLED TV, which has the ability to upscale images to 4K resolution. Also featured are wearables such as the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses and the Apple Watch Series 11. The kitchen and laundry category includes energy-saving LG air conditioners and smart sensor equipped Haier refrigerators that help keep food fresh. Bosch washing machines are equipped with sensors that control the water level based on the weight of the laundry.

Artificial Intelligence is employed in shopping ease by Amazon.in. Rufus is one such assistant that helps users identify relevant products.

Besides, users can employ Lens AI to find similar products by images rather than by text. Before purchasing, customers can assess the potential appearance of a new TV or fridge at their house through the View in Your Room feature. A review summary that consolidates the feedback from a multitude of users is also provided.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the Amazon AI store?

A1: It is a special section on Amazon.in that lists devices with artificial intelligence and explains their benefits in simple language.

Q2: Which brands are in the Amazon AI store?

A2: The store features products from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, HP, Lenovo, LG, and other major electronics companies.

Q3: How does AI help in a laptop?

A3: AI helps manage power for better battery life and speeds up tasks like video editing or organizing files.

Q4: What is Rufus on Amazon?

A4: Rufus is a smart assistant that helps customers find products and answer specific questions about items.