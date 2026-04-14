SnapUp Launches Groove Blast Bluetooth Speaker for Indian Buyers

An Indian electronics company, SnapUp, revealed its plans to launch Groove Blast, a new type of Bluetooth speaker, on April 14. SnapUp is primarily marketing this speaker to residents of Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities who desire premium audio equipment, yet remain price conscious. The Groove Blast boasts a 14W output and a 66mm driver which SnapUp advertises as capable of generating a powerful sound and deep bass. SnapUp is primarily marketing to this demographic, as they have seen a trend of digital entertainment device purchases in recently developed cities.

Key Takeaways:

SnapUp Groove Blast is a new affordable Bluetooth speaker for the Indian market.

It provides 14W of audio output using a large 66mm driver.

The battery supports up to 10 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, USB, and TF cards.

The design features RGB lighting and a premium Electric Black finish.

The new speaker is available in Electric Black featuring modern accents of colored changing glass and acrylic lighting. SnapUp designed the speaker’s sound profile considering the preferences of most Indian consumers. The speaker produces sound at higher volumes and is bass heavy which is a common audio characteristic across a majority of popular music in the region.

The device employs the most recent Bluetooth 5.3 technology for connections. This Bluetooth version facilitates faster, more energy-efficient connections between the speaker and phones. The Groove Blast also features an FM radio for users who don’t want to rely on phone data. Users can also stream music from a USB pen drive or TF memory card.

The manufacturer has included a feature known as TWS pairing. This feature allows a user to connect a second unit of the Groove Blast. When connected, the two speakers simultaneously emit sound, producing a more pronounced stereo effect. It also has a microphone installed so that users can take calls hands-free while occupied with other activities.

The leader of SnapUp, Varin Agarwal, claims that there is a shift in India’s audio industry. He noted that customers in tier 2-3 cities are demanding aesthetically pleasing and high performing products. He stated that SnapUp aims to build ‘Real Bharat’ technologies. He explained that by locally manufacturing products under India’s Make in India policy, they are able to provide a rich feature set at a low price.

In addition to other products such as smartwatches, power banks, and home appliances, the brand is looking to expand its presence in the audio market with the Groove Blast speaker. The Groove Blast is intended to be portable yet provide sufficient sound for small gatherings or home use.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the battery life of the SnapUp Groove Blast?

A1: The speaker can play music for up to 10 hours after a full charge.

Q2: Does this speaker support FM radio?

A2: Yes, the Groove Blast has a built-in FM radio along with USB and TF card slots.

Q3: Can I connect two SnapUp speakers together?

A3: The device supports TWS pairing, which lets you connect two units for a stereo audio experience.

Q4: What is the sound output of this device?

A4: It has a 14W output system and a 66mm driver designed for deep bass.