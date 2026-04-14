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Shin chan Celebrates 20 Years on Indian TV with Sony YAY House of Masti

Sony YAY celebrates 20 years of Shin chan in India with House of Masti. Comedian Kiku Sharda joins the campaign featuring a new rap and fresh episodes.

Hardik
By Hardik Mitra
4 Min Read
Shin chan Celebrates 20 Years on Indian TV with Sony YAY House of Masti

Sony YAY! an Indian kid’s entertainment channel, is celebrating two decades of Shin Chan’s Indian television broadcast. To honor this milestone, the channel is introducing a new programming block, House of Masti. This new block features a unique ambience for fans, integrating edited segments of classic favorites with never-before-seen episodes. Celebrated comedian Kiku Sharda adds to his energy to the campaign for the famed five-year-old character.

Contents

Key Takeaways:

  • Sony YAY! launches the House of Masti programming block for fans.
  • The campaign signals Shin chan’s 20th year on Indian television.
  • Comedian Kiku Sharda features in the new Shin chan ka YAY! Dhamaal rap.
  • World Television Premieres and new episodes start on April 27.
  • Content will be available in multiple regional languages to reach more families.

Shin chan, a charming child with a knack for mischief, has captured the hearts of Indian families since the start of his television broadcasts. Sony YAY! is now providing fans with a new immersive experience to recount his story with a bespoke design. House of Masti will provide a roster of shows that are unlike the typical TV programming. This design bypasses the traditional channeling structure for a more continuous and concentrated entertainment experience.

Kiku Sharda is one of the first comedians to do such an ad. His impersonation of children and family-oriented songs is an essential tool in advertising the new rap song, Shin chan ka YAY! Dhamaal. According to Ambesh Tiwari, Business Head of Kids and Animation at Sony YAY! a character has a good rapport with the audience for a long time. He states the channel plans to expand the franchise by creating content in multiple regional languages, enabling more families in India to consume stories in their mother tongue.

From April 27, the channel is set to offer new episodes and the World Television Premiere of Shin chan, along with a special feature of movies this character has appeared in. With this, the channel continues to be a favorite for kids’ entertainment. The campaign is designed to combine newness with the rich tradition of the character to appeal to a younger audience. The channel is harnessing nostalgia and fresh content to encourage families to come together to watch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is House of Masti on Sony YAY?

A1: House of Masti is a special programming block on Sony YAY! that features a mix of classic Shin chan moments and brand-new episodes.

Q2: When do the new episodes of Shin chan start on Sony YAY?

A2: New episodes and World Television Premieres are scheduled to begin on April 27, 2026.

Q3: Who is the celebrity in the new Shin chan campaign?

A3: Popular Indian comedian Kiku Sharda is the face of the campaign and performs the new rap song for the show.

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Hardik
ByHardik Mitra
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With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
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