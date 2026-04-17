Google Gemini App Uses Your Photos to Create Custom AI Images

A recent update to the Gemini app by Google has made the image creation experience more personal. Users are no longer required to write extended prompts or upload documents. As part of this rollout, users can access their Google Photos to personalize the art they create. This feature employs the newest Nano Banana 2 model to better understand user preferences and relational connections. The primary objective is to facilitate the image generation process by utilizing the information Google users already have.

Key Takeaways:

Gemini uses your Google Photos labels to put you and your family in AI images.

The Nano Banana 2 model removes the need for manual file uploads.

A new Sources button shows which photo the AI used as a reference.

Privacy rules prevent Google from training its main models on your private photos.

The update is available for AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the U.S.

Making Images Personal

Google has added what they call Personal Intelligence to their most recent update. It enables Gemini to get to know your preferences right from the outset. If you’ve linked your Google apps before, the assistant uses that data to make assumptions. For instance, if you request it to make a design for your dream house, it examines your preferences to design something you’d like. You don’t have to detail every aspect of your life. The AI has an intrinsic comprehension of your way of living; therefore, simple prompts work.

You and your family in the spotlight

Google Photos users keep their best memories. As of now, Google Photos can tag and group people and pets. Gemini uses those tags to aid the direction. Suppose you request a claymation image of you and your family at the beach; Gemini retrieves the relevant beach photos. Watercolor, charcoal sketch, and oil painting are examples of styles you can choose. The time saved of searching the library is only the beginning. No re-uploading is required just to see a creative idea come to life.

Google claims that they do not utilize your private photo library to develop their core AI models. You can always edit this setting since it is an opt-in experience. If AI miscalculates an incorrect photo or detail on the first try, you can inform it which detail is incorrect. You can also choose an alternative reference photo from your library by clicking a plus icon. The Sources button allows you to see which image AI chose. You can also ask Gemini how the photo was used and for what purpose.

Availability

This new experience is rolling out now to users in the United States. It is limited to those on paid plans like Google AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra. Google plans to bring these tools to Chrome on desktops and more users soon. This update helps you spend less time writing prompts and more time being creative with your own memories.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How does Gemini know what I look like for these images?

A1: Gemini uses the labels you have already created in your Google Photos library. If you have tagged yourself or your pets, the AI uses those photos as a reference to create the new image.

Q2: Is my private photo library safe?

A2: Yes. Google does not train its AI models on your private library. The connection is opt-in, and you can turn it off in your settings whenever you want.

Q3: Can I change the photo that Gemini picks?

A3: Yes. If you do not like the photo Gemini chose, you can click the plus icon and manually select a different one from your Google Photos.

Q4: Who can use this new feature right now?

A4: The feature is currently rolling out to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers in the U.S. It will come to Chrome desktops later.