Ai+ Smartphone launches Nova 2 Ultra campaign with Ishan Kishan

Ai+ Smartphone just dropped a new TV ad for the Nova 2 Ultra, starring Ishan Kishan. Instead of the usual tech-heavy pitch, this one leans into humor and everyday moments. The idea is simple: show how the phone actually fits into your life. The Nova series first showed up in April 2026, but now the real retail push begins across India.

Key Takeaways

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan leads the new quirky brand film for the Nova 2 Ultra.

The smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, which is India’s first sovereign mobile operating system.

Sales for the device began on May 8 at a price of ₹14,999.

Customers can purchase the phone through Flipkart and local retail outlets.

The campaign focuses on human experiences and reliability rather than just hardware specifications.

The Nova 2 Ultra arrives as the top model in the Nova Series. Ai+ Smartphone, a brand built in India, aims to provide high performance while keeping the price accessible. The device is part of a larger ecosystem that includes AIoT products and focuses on a clean design with long battery life. By partnering with Ishan Kishan, the company intends to build trust and authenticity among younger Indian consumers who value both performance and a grounded personality.

Archi Gogoi, the Head of Brand and Marketing at Ai+ Smartphone and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, stated that the company wants to change how people engage with technology. The goal was to create a film that feels natural and relatable. Instead of listing features in a dry format, the TVC uses Ishan Kishan’s screen presence to show the device’s user experience in a way that feels culturally relevant to the Indian market.

The technology behind the phone is developed by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, a deep-tech company founded by Madhav Sheth. Their primary product is NxtQuantum OS, an operating system authored in India. This software focuses on a privacy-first architecture, which means the phone is built to keep user data secure while providing a smooth interface. The brand positions itself as a provider of future-ready technology that belongs to the user.

Available since May 8, the Nova 2 Ultra enters a competitive segment of the Indian smartphone Nova 2 Ultra has been on sale since May 8. It’s jumping into a crowded market, but at ₹14,999, it’s aiming for people who want flagship features without the usual price tag. Flipkart handles online sales, so you can get it pretty much anywhere. If you prefer buying in person, local stores have it too.ted ecosystem that links various smart devices together. This strategy is meant to establish a standard for immersive experiences where software and hardware work together. With a focus on sovereign technology, the company is attempting to build a tech stack that is globally competitive but remains rooted in Indian requirements.

Related FAQs

Q. What is the price of the Nova 2 Ultra in India?

A. The Nova 2 Ultra is priced at ₹14,999 and is available through Flipkart and select retail stores.

Q. Who is the brand ambassador for the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra?

A. Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan is the face of the new campaign for the Nova 2 Ultra.

Q. What operating system does the Ai+ Smartphone use?

A. The device runs on NxtQuantum OS, which is described as India’s first sovereign mobile operating system.

Q. When did the Nova 2 Ultra go on sale?

A. The smartphone officially went on sale starting May 8, 2026.

Q. Which company owns the Ai+ Smartphone brand?

A. The brand is part of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, a company founded by Madhav Sheth.