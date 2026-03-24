Ai+ Smartphone Expands to India by Launching Nova Series on April 9

Ai+ Smartphone has successfully launched the Nova Series of products in India. The Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra will be available for purchase starting April 9, 2026, on Flipkart and other retail partners. This is the first product launched in India by the brand after starting operations in the country less than a year ago.

Key Facts

Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra launching on 9th April 2026

Nova 2 Ultra has an interesting back panel that lights up to signal alerts.

Nova 2 Pro, Nova 2 Neo, and Nova Flip launching on a later date.

As per brand reports, over 1 million units have been sold since July 2025.

Phones are on sale on Flipkart and in offline stores.

The Nova Series Lineup

The Nova 2 Ultra is the most premium device in the series. It has a unique back panel that lights up in different colours for calls, messages, and music giving the user a way to customise their device. In contrast, the standard Nova 2 is aimed at users wanting a high-end experience without the extra premium features, and definitely targets users who prioritise a longer battery life. The Nova 2 features a simple user interface to support an effortless experience for daily activities. With 5G connectivity, it is guaranteed to facilitate fast data access for Indian users.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, commented that this series aims to address varying user requirements. He emphasized that the goal of the brand is to deliver excellent technology that is not financially burdensome, and that the company has been operational since July 2025, attempting to prove that good quality phones can be offered at an affordable price. This methodology has enabled the brand to rapidly acquire a sizable customer base.

Analyzing Indian Market Expansion, it is essential to mention Flipkart’s contribution to it. As articulated by Mobiles VP at Flipkart, Kanchan Mishra, Indian customers are attracted to the latest innovations in technology, but are priced out. The Nova Series counters this. The first two phones will come out in April, but the brand also intends to release Nova 2 Pro, Nova 2 Neo, and foldable Nova Flip, in the upcoming months. This assortment caters to a diverse clientele including students and professionals. For Ai+ Smartphone, this means a significant transition to building a comprehensive mobile brand. With five models coming, the company is laying the foundation to build a future portfolio. In a bid to reach more people, the company is prioritizing unobstructed design and superior camera quality. By diversifying, the company hopes to build on its initial success and contend with more established Indian smartphone competitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the release date of Nova 2 in India?

A1: Nova 2 and Nova 2 Ultra will be available for purchase on the 9th of April 2026 on Flipkart and in selected retail stores.

Q2: What is special in Nova 2 Ultra?

A2: Nova 2 Ultra is unique for its customizable light up back panel which can be used to give visual notifications for alerts and calls, as well as music.

Q3: Which other smartphones will be launched in the Nova Series?

A3: In addition to the above, Nova 2 Pro, Nova 2 Neo and the Nova Flip foldable phone will also be launched by Ai+ Smartphone after the April release.

Q4: What is the total number of smartphones sold by Ai+ Smartphone?

A4: The brand started in July 2025, and in less than one year, now brand has sold over one million devices.