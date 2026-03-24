CP Plus Title Sponsor for Punjab Kings IPL 2026

On Friday in Mohali, Punjab Kings and CP PLUS, the new title sponsor, unveiled the jersey for the 2026 IPL season. This event marks the beginning of the title sponsorship deal with CP PLUS assuming the main title sponsor role for the franchise this season. CP PLUS aims to leverage cricket sponsorship to enhance brand visibility across the Indian subcontinent from the jersey’s front placement.

Key Takeaways:

For the upcoming 2026 season, CP PLUS has signed on as the primary title sponsor for the Punjab Kings.

A team jersey reveal event took place on March 20, in Mohali.

The focus of the deal is gaining user engagement through digital platforms and in-venue ads.

Both parties intend to establish a relationship based on trust and transparency with fans through the use of new technological resources.

CP PLUS is a well-known surveillance and security brand based out of India, while Punjab Kings represents the Punjab state in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is among the professional cricket teams in India. CP PLUS and Punjab Kings intend to promote the concept of safety and modern technology through the large audience that follows cricket in India. With this sponsorship, CP PLUS will get the brand display rights on the front of the jersey, which guarantees that the brand will get unprecedented visibility in cricket advertising. END OF DOCUMENT

Aditya Khemka, MD at CP PLUS, mentioned that this starts a positive journey for the company and added that the jersey represents a united aim for the company.” The company has always aimed at gaining the trust of their clients and feels the spirit of the Punjab Kings embodies that.” Khemka stated that the strategy is to create a platform that connects to numerous individuals whilst ensuring the safety of their homes and businesses across the nation.

Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings, stated, “Welcome to the team family, CP PLUS.” The team enjoys partnering with brands that value quality and customer service. With a shared vision driving this partnership, the team is excited for the upcoming matches.

Saurabh Arora, CCO of Punjab Kings, stated, “People see CP PLUS products every day. So, it makes sense to partner with them.” He added that the goal would be to create things that positively impact fans and help them feel connected to the Punjab Kings.

Once the matches begin, the aim will be to enhance the experience of the fans. Creating experiences will be meaningful in the stadium and on their digital platforms. They try to create an ideal experience for their sports fans. Because of the IPL being one of the major sporting events in India and having millions of viewers, it provides an opportunity for brands to become popular. For CP PLUS, it will show how its security systems protect families.

As the IPL 2026 season approaches, the deal paves the way for an exciting and developing period. It combines sports and technology to create narratives in stadiums and the digital arena.

FAQs

Q1: Who are the title sponsors of Punjab Kings for IPL 2026?

A1: For the 2026 season, CP PLUS is the title sponsor for the team.

Q2: When was the Punjab Kings jersey launched?

A2: The team revealed the new jersey on 20th March, 2026, in Mohali.

Q3: Which is the base location of Punjab Kings?

A3: The team is based in Mohali, Punjab.

Q4: What type of products does CP PLUS deal with?

A4: CP PLUS is the dominating company in India for security and surveillance, including CCTV.