Anthropic Claude takes over computers as AI agents are expected to threaten entry level jobs

Anthropic has provided an update that enables its AI assistant Claude to interact with computers the same way a human would. This technology gives the AI the ability to move a mouse and click to type to perform several steps in a single task. This ability is the most recent update to come as a result of a public research preview for paying users on the Claude Pro and Claude Max Plans. In this update, the company has included a new feature called Dispatch, which allows users to assign tasks to their desktop computers from a remote location directly through their phones. A recent viral video has showed Claude exporting files and handling invites to meetings, and that has sparked controversy toward the future of desk jobs.

Key Takeaways:

Claude is able to mouse and type in any application on a computer.

With the Dispatch feature, you can manage your computer from your phone.

Anthropic has recently acquired the startup Vercept to enhance these agentic capabilities.

Claude obtained 72.5% on the OSWorld computer navigation benchmark.

As a safety measure, blocks are in place on finance sites to avoid any unauthorised access.

Systems of this type work on a more rudimentary level than one might think. The system tracks a user’s movements on their screen, taking a screenshot of their device at regular intervals. The AI analyzes these screenshots to identify the locations of buttons, menus, and other elements on the screen. The system then determines where to position the user’s cursor and calculate the necessary movements. According to Anthropic, the AI prefers to initiate actions through direct application links to communication and scheduling apps (e.g. Slack, Google Calendar). If no direct links are available, the AI will use the web browser and then resort to controlling the screen directly. The combination of these different methods helps to streamline the process and improve accuracy.

A recent study from Stanford University showed a 13% decrease in the hiring of entry-level positions that involve working with AI. There has been a significant rise in fears and anxieties about this trend on social media. Many commenters have noted that these jobs (especially tasks like filling in spreadsheets and clicking through web browsers) are described in the job advertisements for those positions as ‘junior.’ One of the most popular comments warned that young people are being offered jobs with no career progression as their work becomes increasingly automated. Many people fear that the positions designed to train graduates in the office and help them learn the necessary skills are disappearing.

To develop these capabilities, Anthropic acquired the startup Vercept in February 2026. Vercept was focused on software that remote controls Apple laptops. This acquisition helped Claude achieve a score of 72.5 percent on the OSWorld benchmark. As a reference, the average score for humans on these tests is around 75 percent. This significant increase in performance greatly surpasses the tools from 2024 that had a high error rate.

Reactions on social media have been divided. While some employees are excited to transfer tedious data entry work to an AI, others are concerned about potential job loss. In India, where many new graduates are employed as data entry personnel or in customer service, this technology may alter the landscape of available jobs. Leaders in the technology sector believe that employees must now manage AI systems as opposed to the more manual work that was previously required.

Developers prioritize safety. Claude seeks confirmation before navigating to different apps. The company advises users to refrain from using the tool with confidential personal information. The feature is currently available on macOS, with a version for Windows coming soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: In what way does Claude commandeer a computer screen?

A1: The AI essentially screenshots the computer screen, uses a computer vision technique to identify objects and even words, and, depending on the user’s guidance, uses a simulated mouse and keyboard to interact with those objects.

Q2: Can I trust Claude to use my personal information securely?

A2: Claude has safety measures in place, meaning Claude, by default, cannot reach any banking or trading services. The company is in a research phase and thus advises to avoid using the tool with confidential information.

Q3: Which version of the computer use does Claude support?

A3: The feature is currently available on macOS, but soon, these functionalities will be available on Windows computers.