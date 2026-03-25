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Epic Games Shuts Down 1,000 Employees With declining Fortnite Engagement

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
5 Min Read
Epic Games Shuts Down 1,000 Employees With declining Fortnite Engagement

Epic Games is laying off 1,000 employees as Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Epic Games, NC-based, stated that they have been spending, and in subsequent, postseason, gaming industry, Fortnite, player count decrease, has been continuing from 2025, so they have to save. Epic Games is known for being the makers of the Unreal Engine software that other developers use to create their own games, and the popular battle royale game Fortnite.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Epic Games will cut more than a thousand employees from all its divisions.
  • The company plans to stop spending $500 million on marketing and recruitment.
  • The impacted employees will receive, at a minimum, four months base salary as severance.
  • These layoffs follow last year’s decline in revenue and player engagement for Fortnite.

Financial Stability is Necessary

As stated by Sweeney, Epic Games has been overspending for quite some time. In order to balance the budget, the company is looking to cut spending by 500 million dollars. Cuts include less spending on advertising, as well as leaving more positions open. Sweeney has also stated that layoffs help give the company a more secure future. This shift illustrates the company is moving away from deficit spending and moving toward improving the company financially.

Support for Departing Employees

The studio is offering a severance package to the employees being laid off. Each employee will receive a minimum of four months severance. Additionally, Epic Games is providing six months of paid health insurance to U.S. based employees and is accelerating the time it will take employees to fully vest their stock options. Employees will have their options fully vested by January 2027, and they will have a period of 2 years to exercise those options after leaving the company.

Issues Facing the Gaming Industry

The video gaming market is experiencing yet another negative trend, exemplified by the previously mentioned job loss. Because of the economic downturn, the video gaming market’s extreme economic growth that was observed during the COVID-19 pandemic is now coming to an end. Starting in 2024, market competitors of all sizes, both big and small, will begin to implement job cuts in their organizations. Epic Games continues to compete with other video games and video game marketing operators, and even though Fortnite is still a big name in the video gaming market, maintaining player interest is a big challenge. Epic Games is aiming to capture new users by marketing their games for use on mobile phones. This approach is particularly valuable in emerging market scenarios, with India being a prime example.

Company Outlook

Epic Games intends to continue developing the company’s gaming platform and developer software, taking care to monitor company expenditures. According to Sweeney, the business has to be both innovative and cost effective. The gaming industry is entering a new phase of conservatism. The company is banking on mobile growth to bring new customers and stabilize revenue in the coming years.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the number of employees Epic Games is letting go?

A1: The company is letting go of over 1000 employees.

Q2: What is the reason for the job cuts?

A2: Epic Games is losing more money than it is bringing in. This loss was due to a decrease in player engagement on its flagship game, Fortnite, in 2025.

Q3: What do the laid off employees get?

A3: Workers receive 4 months of their base salary, and in the US, they receive 6 months of paid health insurance and are able to get their stock options earlier than expected.

Q4: Will Fortnite close because of the layoffs?

A4: No, Fortnite will continue to operate. The company is working to improve the game and make it more accessible on mobile to more users.

Q5: Are other gaming companies experiencing the same thing?

A5: Indeed, numerous other game developers have reduced workforce in 2024 due to increasing expenditures and decreasing expansion of the global market.

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Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
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Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
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