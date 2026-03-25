Apple merges device management and email with unified Apple Business platform

Apple introduced a new platform, Apple Business, created to streamline the management process for a company’s hardware and digital identities. Beginning April 14, the service will roll out in 200+ countries, including India, and will consolidate tools like Apple Business Essentials and Apple Business Manager. The platform will combine mobile device management with business email and calendaring, allowing users to leverage custom domains for the first time directly in Apple’s ecosystem.

Key Takeaways:

Apple Business will be launched on April 14 as a free, unified platform.

It consolidates device management, business email, and brand management solutions.

Users will have business and custom domains for email and calendar services.

The service will be offered in over 200 countries/regions.

Users of Business Manager and Business Essentials will be migrated automatically.

Streamlined Management & Security of Devices

The newest platform feature is mobile device management, which enables business owners to pre-configure employee devices with specific applications and security measures. Apple employs a method known as Blueprints to easily distribute these specific settings to clusters of devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers. For Indian startups and small businesses that lack large IT departments, the burden of implementing employee data security is substantially reduced.

Managed Apple Accounts allow employees to separate work and personal data on a single device. Using a method known as data-at-rest encryption, personal information such as photos and messages is protected and inaccessible to the employee’s company, while work information remains under company control. Furthermore, to facilitate quick employee onboarding, the system integrates with leading identity management software such as Google Workspace and Microsoft Entra ID.

Apple is now entering the business productivity sector. They are offering integrated email and directory services. Businesses can either register a new domain with Apple or map their existing domain for professional email addresses. This includes a shared company calendar and directory, which facilitate team member contact and meeting scheduling.

The platform now also includes features from Apple Business Connect. This means business owners can control their brand representation across Apple Maps, Siri, and Wallet from a single interface. Owners can manage their business photos, store hours, and use the “Showcases” feature in Maps to promote localized and new products. Additionally, if a business utilizes Tap to Pay on iPhone, the platform provides brand visibility as the company logo is displayed on the payment screen.

Migration and Technical Requirements

With the platform launching in April, Apple Business Essentials users will no longer be required to pay monthly service fees for device management. Previous business account(s) data will be transferred to new interface. Accessing new email and calendar functionalities, as well as the companion app, will require devices to be updated to the latest software versions: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26.

FAQ

Q1: Is Apple Business managed service available for small businesses in India?

A1: Yes, starting April 14, Apple Business will be available to more than 200 countries, including India.

Q2: Do I have to pay for Apple Business?

A2: Apple Business will be offered at no cost to both new and existing users, however, iCloud storage and AppleCare+ for Business will be chargeable.

Q3: Can I use my existing company email domain?

A3: Yes, you can use your own domain, and you can even buy a new domain to use with the integrated email and calendar services on Apple’s platform.