Apple to Release iPhone 18 Series with a Foldable Phone and 2nm Chips

It is reported that Apple has begun to modify its smartphone release strategy to divide the launch of the iPhone 18 series between the iPhone 18 Pro models and non-pro models. It is unclear if Apple will announce the Foldable iPhone separately or at the September launch event, but analysts suggest that the first foldable iPhone will launch in September 2026 along with the Pro models. Conversely, the non-Pro iPhone 18, 18e, and the anticipated second-generation iPhone Air are expected to launch in the Spring of 2027. This coincides with Apple’s 50th anniversary and is expected to update its hardware line significantly.

Key Takeaways:

Pro variants of Apple phones and the first Apple foldable phone will launch in 2026.

iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will launch in 2027.

A20 chips are expected to be manufactured using a 2nm process, which will enhance battery life.

The foldable iPhone is expected to cost a lot of money due to its 7.6-inch internal screen.

Increased Price and Functionality

The new smartphones are expected to have the 2-nm based A20 chip. This is due to the association of Apple with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), which is the world’s largest advanced semiconductor manufacturing company and is well-known for its advanced processes. If a 2nm process is truly used, then battery life & performance will be vastly improved. Apple is also switching to 12GB of RAM in their new smartphones, which will allow the smartphones to perform complex AI operations without the need to rely on cloud compute for most queries. This is an improvement over the previous 8GB RAM that the previous generation iPhones had.

Changes to the Cameras and Displays

For the iPhone 18 series, it is expected that the Pro models will have variable aperture main cameras, where the hardware can change lens aperture size, emulating professional DSLR cameras. This will allow the user to better capture images in low light settings and achieve portrait mode photographs with a naturally diffused background. Apple is also trialing for new displays with much higher peak brightness, so users will be able to see their screens better in bright sunlight, like that in India. Additionally, the Pro models will have a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, which will be a pill shape, to provide more usable screen real estate.

The first foldable iPhone

Apple’s first foldable device is expected to have a book-style folding mechanism. The cover display is likely to be 5.3-5.5 inches, while the main inner display will be 7.6-7.8 inches. The foldable iPhone will likely have a power button with a Touch ID function instead of Face ID the way standard iPhone models do. That design choice will allow the device to be thinner when folded. This model is expected to be priced starting at $1,800, which is about ₹1,50,000 before taxes and import duties in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the expected launch date of iPhone 18 in India?

A1: The standard iPhone 18 is expected to launch in India during September 2027. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will likely be launched in India sooner i.e. during the second half of 2026.

Q2: Will the iPhone 18 have a better battery?

A2: The series overall battery life will be improved as the A20 chip is designed to be more power-efficient.

Q3: iPhone 18 expected RAM?

A3: All models in the iPhone 18 expected lineup will likely have 12GB RAM to accommodate the upcoming expected AI software features.

Q4: Will Apple release a foldable phone in 2026?

A4: There are supply chain leaks for a foldable iPhone which will likely be released alongside the anticipated iPhone 18 Pro models during late 2026.