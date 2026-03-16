Apple iPhone 18 Pro price remains steady in latest market reports

Fresh industry data suggests Apple intends to keep the launch prices for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max identical to current models. Despite the rising cost of memory chips and internal hardware, analysts indicate that the company will prioritize market share over immediate profit margins. This strategy aims to bring more users into the Apple ecosystem as the brand prepares for a wider rollout of on-device artificial intelligence features later this year.

Key Takeaways

Price Freeze: The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to start at $1,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely begin at $1,199.

Cost Absorption: Apple plans to absorb the higher costs of DRAM and NAND flash memory instead of passing them to the buyer.

Strategic Timing: The Pro models will lead the second-half launch, while the standard iPhone 18 may arrive in early 2027.

Folding Model: A premium “iPhone Fold” could debut alongside the Pro series with a starting price of $1,999.

Analysts signal stable pricing for Pro models

Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst at TF International Securities, reports that Apple is leveraging its massive supply chain scale to secure favorable deals on components. While competitors like Samsung have raised prices for recent flagship devices, Apple appears set to hold the line. Kuo suggests that by securing chips early, the company can navigate the current chaos in the memory market without adjusting the sticker price for consumers.

This approach helps the Services business grow. By keeping the entry barrier for Pro hardware stable, Apple ensures a larger user base for its subscription products and upcoming AI tools. Jeff Pu of GF Securities echoed this sentiment in a recent research note. Pu mentioned that Apple is actively negotiating with suppliers like Samsung and SK Hynix to manage expenses related to the camera and display panels.

The 2026 iPhone lineup strategy

The release schedule for 2026 looks different than previous years. Following the recent launch of the iPhone 17e, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will be the primary focus for the September window. The base iPhone 18 model will likely wait until next year to launch with the 18e variant. This allows Apple to focus its marketing on the high-end hardware during the peak holiday shopping season.

Arrival of the folding iPhone

There is significant chatter regarding a new category: the folding iPhone. While the Pro models stay at familiar price points, this new device will occupy a premium tier. Current estimates place the 256GB folding model at $1,999. While expensive, this is lower than some initial industry predictions that touched the $2,400 mark.

By maintaining Pro prices and introducing a high-end folding option, Apple provides a clear path for different types of buyers. Those wanting the traditional flagship experience avoid a price hike, while enthusiasts have a new, albeit costly, form factor to consider.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the expected price of the iPhone 18 Pro in India?

A1: If Apple keeps the US price at $1,099, the iPhone 18 Pro will likely start around ₹1,29,900 in India, following current pricing trends and local taxes.

Q2: When will the iPhone 18 Pro be available for purchase?

A2: Apple typically announces new Pro models in September. Based on the current reports, you can expect the iPhone 18 Pro to hit stores in late September 2026.

Q3: Will the iPhone 18 Pro have more storage for the same price?

A3: Reports suggest the starting price remains the same, which usually means the base storage will stay at 128GB or 256GB depending on the specific Pro version.

Q4: Is there a standard iPhone 18 launching this year?

A4: Current leaks indicate that only the Pro, Pro Max, and potentially a folding model will launch in late 2026. The standard iPhone 18 is expected in early 2027.